Church News

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual women's day on Sunday. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m.,the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay. The community is invited to attend women's day as well as services held at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays. The pastor/apostle of New Community is Patrick Lockett.

GREATER DELIVERANCE GLOBAL MINISTRIES, 2215 E. Harding Ave., will honor its apostle, Shirley A. Sanders, on her 28th annual founder's day at 3 p.m. Sunday. The community is invited to attend. The guest speaker will be Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Church at Pine Bluff. Participants may also follow Sanders on Facebook.

TRUE VINE "E" MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1001 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the second pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Leon Williams Jr. at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Joseph Valliant Jr., pastor of Morris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is Rooted in the Past...Growing in the Future. (Col. 2:7)

PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES, 1117 N. Palm St., will present a fellowship program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Ellen Harbin, assistant pastor of Oasis of Love Church at Greenville, Miss. The theme is "Walking In His Will" (Psalms 37:1-5.) Everyone is welcomed to attend. Mildred Crane is the president of the mission society, the sponsor of the program. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pleasant View also invites the community to its evangelistic outreach on the church parking lot. There will be free food, activities, fellowship, prizes, and giveaways. The Rev. William A. Shaw Jr. is the pastor. Pleasant View services are also available on Facebook.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will host its Vacation Bible School on June 14-16 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Also, the food pantry ministry of New Hope church will distribute free food June 16 at noon. To pick up food, all participants are asked to bring a picture ID, according to a news release. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is the pastor.

ST. JOHN A.M.E. CHURCH, at the corner of Pullen and Cherry streets, will have Vacation Bible School, June 21-23 from 5:30-8 p.m. Registration is open on the St. John AME Church Face Book page for those who want to attend. The theme is "Hero Hotline, Called Together to Serve God." VBS will include classes for all ages, music, art, and snacks. There is no registration fee. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr., is pastor. Sheryl Wynn and Charneise Turner are VBS directors.

THE WOMEN OF FAITH will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre, according to a news release. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

