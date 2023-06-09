Local graduates at Tennessee

Mason Morgan of Monticello graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance degree May 13 from Freed-Hardeman University at Henderson, Tenn. Morgan was among 286 graduates during the spring commencement exercises, according to a news release.

Local earns degree at Oregon

Andrew Creekmore of Stuttgart has earned the Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Oregon State University at Corvallis, Ore. Creekmore will be among than 7,300 students graduating June 17-18, according to a news release.

Clerk issues absentee voter information

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds all voters that they must contact the clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee.

The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open at polling sites 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters in the district will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial.

The county clerk's office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application.

Act 736 prohibits the county clerk from sending unsolicited absentee applications to voters who have not requested a new ballot application, according to a news release.

The application can be mailed, faxed, or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 W. Barraque Ave., Ste. 101, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Details: County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

Hospice Home Care earns top award

Hospice Home Care and Palliative Community Resources was selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

Hospice Home Care's sites include White Hall and Monticello.

The agency will find out its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on Sept. 28 at the Renaissance Chicago.

"This is our second year to receive this honor, and as a team across the state, we are thrilled," a spokesman said in a news release.

This award program recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. "Our employees and those we serve are central to our mission. It is meaningful to have our associates advocate for us to earn this honor," said Cathy Carollo, CEO of Hospice Home Care/Palliative Community Resources.

The list of winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

Greenway kicks off food bank fundraiser

Greenway Equipment Inc. has launched a fund-raising campaign for food banks in partnership with country music artist Jason Aldean.

Greenway locations include Pine Bluff, Stuttgart, Grady, and DeWitt, according to a news release.

Each donation is considered a registration for a chance to win one of two John Deere Gator™ utility vehicles previously owned by Aldean and includes a plaque with his autograph.

The funds raised will go toward supporting the backpack programs at Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston.

For donation and registration information,, visit GoGreenway.com or stop by a local Greenway location June 19 through Aug. 11.