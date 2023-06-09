Crawford leads steel industry caucus





WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., led a congressional meeting with steel industry leaders this week regarding issues facing manufacturers and developments concerning steel production.

The Congressional Steel Caucus held its annual "State of the American Steel Industry" discussion on Wednesday with steel company executives and other industry leaders. The Congressional Steel Caucus consists of a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers from the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives representing areas with steel presence. The coalition has made the meeting an annual affair.

Crawford of Jonesboro became chairman of the group in December ahead of House Republicans taking control of their respective chamber.

His