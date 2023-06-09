East Coast’s smog hazard lingers

NEW YORK -- Images of smoke obscuring the New York skyline and the Washington Monument this week have given the world a new picture of the perils of wildfire, far from where blazes regularly turn skies into hazardous haze.

A third day of unhealthy air from Canadian wildfires may have been an unnerving novelty for millions of people on the U.S. East Coast, but it was a reminder of conditions routinely troubling the country's West -- and a wake-up call about the future, scientists say.

"This is kind of an astounding event" but likely to become more common amid global warming, said Justin Mankin, a Dartmouth College geography professor and climate scientist. "This is something that we, as the eastern side of the country, need to take quite seriously."

Millions of residents could see that for themselves Thursday. The conditions sent asthma sufferers to hospitals, delayed flights, postponed ballgames and even pushed back a White House Pride Month celebration. The fires sent plumes of fine particulate matter as far away as North Carolina and northern Europe and parked clumps of air rated unhealthy or worse over the heavily populated Eastern Seaboard.





At points this week, air quality in places including New York, the nation's most populous city, nearly hit the top of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air-pollution scale. Local officials urged people to stay indoors as much as possible and wear face masks when they venture out.

Such conditions are nothing new -- indeed, increasingly frequent -- on the U.S. West Coast, where residents were buying masks and air filters even before the coronavirus pandemic and have become accustomed to checking air quality daily in summertime. Since 2017, California has seen eight of its 10 largest wildfires and six of the most destructive.





The hazardous air has sometimes forced children, older adults and people with asthma and other respiratory conditions to stay indoors for weeks at a time. Officials have opened smoke shelters for people who are homeless or who might not have access to clean indoor air.

Fueled by an unusually dry and warm period in spring, the Canadian fire season that is just getting started could well become the worst on record. More than 400 blazes burned Thursday. Over a third are in Quebec, where Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel said no rain is expected until next week and temperatures are predicted to rise.





Dennis Cavanaugh of the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said that as of Thursday morning the latest modeling indicated there was "a little bit of smoke over Arkansas, but it's considered in the light category."

"There's no smoke directly headed for us," Cavanaugh said. "So it's smoke that has traveled from Canada, but it's been dispersed in the atmosphere already and just happens to be headed our way. ... People might notice some haziness off in the distance, but I don't think it's anything that would have a major impact on breathable air quality, at least across Arkansas today."

According to AirNow.gov, as of 11 a.m. Thursday the air quality in the Little Rock area was measured at 92, or moderate. However, from 5 to 9 a.m. it was between 100 and 104, which is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and was the worst measurement since May 29.

A request was made to the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment on Wednesday about information related to air quality in the state as a result of the wildfires. However, according to a department email, that information would not be available until today.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Hill, Ashraf Khalil, Seung Min Kim, Gene Johnson, Sam Mednick, Olga R. Rodriguez, Mark Scolforo, Ted Anthony and Shelley Adler of The Associated Press and by Daniel McFadin of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Brooklyn Bridge, One World Trade Center and the lower Manhattan skyline are visible in New York on Thursday, June 8, 2023. With weather systems expected to hardly budge, the smoky blanket billowing across the U.S. and Canada from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)



With the Washington Monument in the background and a thick layer of smoke, Marine Corps honor color guard rehearse, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)



The sun rises behind the Washington Monument and a thick layer of smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Joggers trot along the Reflecting Pool with the sun rising over the Washington Memorial and a thick layer of smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

