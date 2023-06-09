EDITORIAL: A divided nation

(DROP CAP) Forget the Republican primaries. Forget student loan forgiveness. Forget Canadian wildfires. Forget Hunter's laptop. Forget social media. Forget Prince Harry.

Forget LIV golf. Forget CNN town halls. Forget self-driving cars.

Forget all that, if you can, for a minute. Because a real divisive issue has made the front-page of The Wall Street Journal, and is sure to put you in a mood this morning.

The national news broke on Wednesday, as we picked up that mostly business newspaper. And there it was, in all its ugliness: Skillet wars.

Headline:

"Should you wash the pan?"

For everybody who uses cast-iron skillets--and who in Arkansas does not?--it's a question that has divided families for decades. Should you wash the skillet, or not?

Better put: Should you wash it with soap?

There are those in one school who will have nothing to do with the other. That is, hell no, you shouldn't allow your cast-iron skillet anywhere near a soapy sink. Just wipe it down after use. And over the years, it develops its own rich flavor.

Then there is the other group: Sure, soap it down. You can even put it in the dishwasher (to howls from the non-washers). And every six months or so, you might have to season it. But that's easy enough with some non-stick olive oil spray and a hot oven. Besides, not washing a dish you cook with? Gross!

Side One: It can't hurt you; when you cook with it, the heat kills anything that could gross you out.

Side Two: The soap you use these days doesn't contain lye, as in years past. Washing never hurts.

One: You might as well get a new barbecue grill after every use.

Two: Or how about just clean your grill after every use?

One: Washing is unnecessary work.

Two: I don't want cornbread crumbs in my mushroom gravy.

One: No wonder your pork chops don't taste right.

Two: They taste clean and safe.

This is an argument that has divided many a family. And depending on which house you go to for Sunday afternoon's early dinner, the argument can get loud.

Heated. Call it heated.