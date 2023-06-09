Fayetteville online services go offline after suspected ‘cyber incident’

FAYETTEVILLE -- City employees had to go old-school Thursday after a cybersecurity incident prompted information technology staff to shut down many of the city's online services.

The outages could remain for several days.

Someone changed several system files about 4 a.m. Thursday in an internal city application, decreasing the performance of the server, said Keith Macedo, the city's information technology director. IT staff proactively shut everything down to contain any potential damage, he said.

It's unclear what happened, Macedo said. The first step was containment. After that came going through each online system to see what had been changed and making sure everything else was in working order. Once that work is finished, city staff will restore everything with backup files, then figure out what happened, he said.

The city has a cybersecurity company and cybersecurity insurance it keeps on retainer, Macedo said. It does not store sensitive information such as credit card numbers of water service customers, he said.

Macedo anticipated it would take several days to get everything back online. Some city employees may work remotely, like they did during the pandemic, he said.

In the meantime, phone lines are down at city facilities. However, residents can reach city officials by email. Police, fire and 911 emergency services are not affected by the issue. The Police Department's nonemergency line at (479) 587-3555 still works, as does an alternate nonemergency line at (479) 575-0258.

The city's website is still up, but some services, such as paying water bills online, aren't functional. City administrators are reviewing what to do for customers whose water bills are due while the system is offline. People can still pay in person or use the dropoff box in front of City Hall.

The city's development services and engineering divisions have had to resort to paper to process permits and development applications, Public Works Director Chris Brown said. The city's development review software is down, he said.

Workers in the field for transportation projects or building inspections are still able to do their work, Brown said. Development services staff brought out the paper zoning map it has had for years to continue doing planning work, he said.

"Our directive has been to focus on serving the public as best we can and trying to figure out what that means," Brown said. "That's what we'll continue to do, but there's no question there will be some services we won't be able to provide until we sort through what we've got."

Yolanda Fields, the city's community resources director, said the federal government requires paper copies for most of the work her division does. Checks that residents are expecting for the city's community services, such as its child care assistance program, should still go out, she said.

Applications for community services are all paper anyway, Fields said. Community services staff also will continue to meet with residents in person, she said.

No other Northwest Arkansas municipalities reported any cybersecurity issues Thursday.



