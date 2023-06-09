Former Springdale Har-Ber teammates Brothers, McCroskey reunite for senior year in college at Oral Roberts University





Springdale Har-Ber won its first state championship in baseball in 2018 with seniors Mac McCroskey and Blaze Brothers starting in the middle of the infield for the Wildcats.

Fast-forward five years and the two form a senior double-play combination again at Oral Roberts University, which will begin play today in the Eugene, Ore., Super Regional after winning the Stillwater, Okla., Regional last week as a No. 4 seed. The game between Oral Roberts (49-11) and Oregon (40-20) is scheduled to be shown on ESPNU beginning at 7 p.m. Central tonight.

The winner in the best 2 of 3 format will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Brothers and McCroskey both began their college careers at Cowley County Community College in Kansas after Har-Ber beat Conway 6-0 to clinch the Class 6A state championship in high school.

Brothers transferred to Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla., where he started 98 games combined in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

McCroskey, meanwhile, went to Eastern Oklahoma State in 2021, before joining ORU last season when he started all 58 games at second base for the Golden Eagles.

Brothers placed his name in the transfer portal following his junior year at Northeastern State, a move which drew the attention of McCroskey and ORU Coach Ryan Folmar.

"I was really excited when I saw his name in the transfer portal and Coach Folmar said to me, 'Hey, we need to go out and get this guy,' " said McCroskey, who moved to shortstop to make room for Brothers at second base. "I kept texting him last summer about joining us and I was very happy when he did."

Brothers and McCroskey have put up similar offensive statistics while holding down the middle of the infield for Oral Roberts. Both are batting .306 on the season heading into tonight's game with Oregon. Brothers has 11 home runs with 37 RBI and 20 stolen bases. McCroskey has 13 home runs with 59 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

McCroskey wasn't the only familiar face Brothers saw when he rejoined his former high school teammate with the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts has long recruited players from Northwest Arkansas and this year's team is no different. Besides Brothers and McCroskey, the ORU roster includes Reed Ronan, who played at Bentonville High, Andrew Roach from Springdale High and Connor Floyd of Bentonville, who attended Life Way Christian in Centerton.

Brothers said joining a team with players he already knew or played against in high school helped ease the transition from Northeastern State to ORU for his senior season in college.

"That was one of the deciding factors," said Brothers, whose father, Richard Brothers, was a starting cornerback at the University of Arkansas in the late 1980s. "Signing with ORU is where I felt most comfortable. It's close to home, and they win games. It was the best fit for me."

ORU has a 21-game winning streak heading into tonight's game at Oregon, but the Golden Eagles are listed at the bottom (50-1 odds) of the remaining teams by odds makers to win the College World Series. That lack of respect doesn't bother the Golden Eagles, who went 3-0 and rallied from an 8-0 deficit to beat Washington 15-12 in the Stillwater Regional. ORU also beat host Oklahoma State 6-4 and Dallas Baptist 6-5.

"That's what we expect," McCroskey said of the long odds some have placed on ORU. "We haven't been getting a lot of love being from a small conference. But we've proven people wrong and showed that we can play on the big stage. That confidence is still there."

With the Razorbacks eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, there could be folks from Northwest Arkansas jumping on the ORU bandwagon, especially with a handful of area players on the Golden Eagles roster. Har-Ber Coach Dustin Helmkamp, who was an assistant coach when the Wildcats won the state tournament in 2018 with McCroskey and Brothers, is already there.

"With Blaze and Mac, you're not going to find two better young men," said Helmkamp, who went to Stillwater and watched ORU's comeback from an 8-0 deficit against Washington. "They're great players and even better people. To see them playing together in the NCAA Tournament and having the success they've had, is special, special, special."



