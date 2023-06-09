FYI Calendar: FSLT wraps up murder mystery, ‘Deathtrap,’ tonight and Saturday

Today

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Portraits of Home" -- An all-ages watercolor house portrait painting workshop, 1-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. All materials will be provided. Free. Register at ShilohMuseum.org/shiloh-summer-series-ozark-home.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "A Bug's Life," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Friday -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

"Deathtrap" -- A murder mystery by Ira Levine, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966, ext. 2.

p(ART)y After Dark -- An adults-only disco celebrating Pride Month, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Jugglology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Obstacle Runaround -- Kids and grown-ups will partner to navigate 10 obstacles, including the noodle forest, the mud pit, a tire run, a straw pyramid, the sandy army crawl, water sprinklers and more, 10 a.m.-noon, Jones Center in Springdale. $35 per team. Sign up at thejonescenter.net/obstacle-runaround.

International Yarn Bombing Day -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Make a pressed flower lantern, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Buddy Shute & The Motivators -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Sunday

Sunday Reset -- Outdoor Slow Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Circle at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

OUTrageous Sunday Brunch -- "Hugs and Quiches" with a performance by neo-soul producer and vocalist Theia and viewing of "OUTrageous" exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. $35 on eventbrite. "OUTrageous" is on display through June 30. artventures-nwa.org.

Ozarks Drag Brunch -- Featuring drag performances by Brooklyn Bisette and Billie McBride, Patti La Plae Safe, Lady Kakes and Abs Hart, noon, Fayetteville Town Center. Tickets $45 (before June 9) at eventbrite. Proceeds benefit NWA Equality. nwaequality.org.

Sunday Music -- With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Duo Divinas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meet the Author -- Lori Ann Wood, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Statehood Day -- With Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Washington County Historical Society. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

Clayton Conversations -- With authors and historians Jim Kreuz and John Lehnen, 2 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. $10. claytonhouse.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com