Happy Birthday: Notable figures mentor and inspire you as you navigate the challenges and opportunities that come your way. You are also someone who values personal growth and development, and may find your work takes on a deeper meaning as you see it as a way to contribute to your own spiritual practice.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Most relationships come with caveats, and yet there are some relationships that seem beyond that. You really do believe in extending unconditional love to some people. Who and why?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If only you could get to a destination by merely wanting to be there. But since you can't, you'll move and shake, putting yourself in the thick of the action where you can feel the direction everything is going.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're curious, willing to dip a toe into the unknown, and more than capable of handling whatever comes of that. Even so, keep your distance from weird energy. Good things to borrow: library book, pen ... . Bad thing to borrow: trouble.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A very effective process can seem like a mess to behold to the outsider who doesn't know better. But to the insider who understands what's getting made and how things come together, the same process is fascinating and beautiful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Let the others fight over who owns a thing and who gets credit, money and status from it. You're more interested in the general usefulness of the thing. Can it be played with, leveraged or traded? You'll use things very well regardless of who they belong to.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've known the lingering shadow of loneliness and recognize when it has settled on someone else. You'll help. Even the shortest conversation can have an enormous impact to alleviate the pain of isolation. Your smile is a tonic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A problem that's very real to a 5-year-old may seem ridiculous to a teenager and irrelevant to the adult. Life gets simple when you skip the mundane struggles, opting only for the timeless ones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The schedule that worked for you before does not quite represent your current needs and priorities. It's possible something is demanding attention you can't afford to give at this time. A few tweaks can make things work much better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even as a powerful commander, you can still be surprised at the strong impulses, preferences and behaviors that can overtake you. Today this happens beautifully and to your benefit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Healing takes time and has many stages. Things do not get magically better in one day. Adjust your expectations to allow for ups and downs, blips and bumps in the road.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It can be like torture to tolerate the soft grating of boring discourse. When what's going on has no interest to you, don't wait to act. Change the channel, set something down or walk away.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's not necessary to ask anyone if you're on the right path today because the multitudes within you will sing and let you know. Sometimes it's the soundtrack that actually makes the path right.