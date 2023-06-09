Deb Fischer, U.S. senator from Nebraska, said Willa Cather's fiction "truly feels like it grew from the soil" as the writer renowned for her portrayal of the lives of pioneer settlers was honored with a bronze statue in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall.

Ed Fitch, mayor of Redmond, Ore., and a City Council member who is Black were targeted by a sign with "intimidating language" that was "racially hateful" and left outside the mayor's law office along with a dead raccoon.

Mateo Ventura, 18, of Wakefield, Mass., stands accused of sending gift cards worth $1,670 to someone he thought was a supporter of the Islamic State group trying to finance a war on nonbelievers.

Yoweri Museveni, Uganda's longtime president, said he's taking "forced leave" after testing positive for covid-19 at age 78, with some citizens wishing him a quick recovery but other social-media messages not so kind.

Nick Brown, a U.S. attorney in Washington state, said six people were arrested on charges of fraudulently obtaining $3.3 million in pandemic aid and spending it on luxury cars, vacations, designer clothes, jewelry and plastic surgery.

Giuseppe Conte, former premier of Italy, said the decision "comforts me" as a court shut down a probe into whether he and his health minister caused unnecessary deaths by failing to extend a lockdown zone in the early days of the pandemic.

Gilda Sportiello, an Italian lawmaker who fought for women's right to nurse their babies in parliament, became the first to do so with bipartisan applause breaking out as she fed her 2-month-old son during a vote.

Jocelyn Chia, a Singapore-born stand-up comedian now a U.S. citizen, was condemned by Malaysian officials and prompted quick apologies from Singaporean officials after she posted a skit on social media that made fun of the vanishing of a Malaysian airline, an incident in which 239 people were presumed dead.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, a surfer from Queensland, Australia, agreed to apologize, pay compensation and be deported from Indonesia after being jailed on charges of attacking several people while drunk and naked, reportedly the first foreigner able to resolve a case through restorative justice in the Muslim province of Aceh, which observes Shariah law.