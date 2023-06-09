Dangerous precedent

County Judge Matt Brumley and the quorum court are setting a precedent dangerous to the democratic process in Saline County with their proposal to put the Saline County Library Board under their control.

Just as the press must be free of government control and influence to report the issues of the day, so the library must be free of political oversight so it can disseminate information--all information--to the people to enable them to make informed, objective decisions in every aspect of their lives.

When politically motivated government officials control library operations; i.e., deciding what materials and information the library may distribute, we risk our libraries becoming propaganda machines, permitted to distribute only information that those in power feel support the message they want the people to hear.

TIM JEFFERY

Bauxite