Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Craft Show Adds Friday Night Market in Fayetteville

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Among vendors for The Little Night Market, a new collaboration among The Little Craft Show, Likewise, and Her Set Her Sound, are Terra Handmade, Speakeasy Truffles and PTS Feminist. The new event debuts June 16 at 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photos/Monica Diodati)

FAQ

The Little Night Market

WHAT -- A new monthly after-hours art and music event from The Little Craft Show, Likewise, and Her Set Her Sound with more than 40 makers and artists, DJs curated by Her Set Her Sound, NaGuara Venezuelan Food Truck, Urban Cellars Winery, and live tarot readings.

WHEN -- 6-10 p.m. June 16, continuing on the third Friday of the month through Oct. 20

WHERE -- 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville

COST -- Admission is free; items for sale

INFO -- thelittlecraftshow.com

BONUS -- DJ So Calm will perform June 16.

  photo  Among vendors for The Little Night Market, a new collaboration among The Little Craft Show, Likewise, and Her Set Her Sound, are Terra Handmade, Speakeasy Truffles and PTS Feminist. The new event debuts June 16 at 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photos/Monica Diodati)
  
  photo  Among vendors for The Little Night Market, a new collaboration among The Little Craft Show, Likewise, and Her Set Her Sound, are Terra Handmade, Speakeasy Truffles and PTS Feminist. The new event debuts June 16 at 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photos/Monica Diodati)
  

Print Headline: Little Craft Show Adds Friday Night Market in Fayetteville

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT