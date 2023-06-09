Little Craft Show Adds Friday Night Market in Fayetteville

FAQ

The Little Night Market

WHAT -- A new monthly after-hours art and music event from The Little Craft Show, Likewise, and Her Set Her Sound with more than 40 makers and artists, DJs curated by Her Set Her Sound, NaGuara Venezuelan Food Truck, Urban Cellars Winery, and live tarot readings.

WHEN -- 6-10 p.m. June 16, continuing on the third Friday of the month through Oct. 20

WHERE -- 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville

COST -- Admission is free; items for sale

INFO -- thelittlecraftshow.com

BONUS -- DJ So Calm will perform June 16.

Among vendors for The Little Night Market, a new collaboration among The Little Craft Show, Likewise, and Her Set Her Sound, are Terra Handmade, Speakeasy Truffles and PTS Feminist. The new event debuts June 16 at 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photos/Monica Diodati)

