LIVE! A Music Calendar: Her Set, Her Sound Fest happens in Fayetteville

The second annual Her Set Her Sound festival featuring 15 acts rooted in hip-hop, soul, electronic and world music happens in two locations in Fayetteville this weekend. Listeners can connect with "a festival from her for humanity" at 8 p.m. today with Missy Midwest, Taiga, Yuni Wa and DJs D'Lite and Susie Q at West and Watson. Then the festival moves to Prairie Street Live at 4 p.m. Saturday with music from VLYN, Avian Alia, Yongi, Queen Agnes, Na'Tosha De'Von and DJs Dribblz, So Calm, Queen Supreme, Katastrophe and N8tiv as well as more than 20 women and non-binary-owned businesses and local artists.

Pre-sale tickets are $15-$75 and available for purchase online. More information on HSHS and ticket links at hersethersound.com.

ELSEWHERE

Soul Starz, an indie, hip hop and R&B artist collective from Tulsa, performs at the Juke Joint in the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville square at 8 p.m. Saturday and at CACHE Studios in Bentonville on Sunday. Tickets to the shows are $15 for one night, $22 for both on linktr.ee/thesoulstarz.

Jenna and Troy play at 7 p.m. June 9; Alyssa Galvan performs at 7 p.m. June 10 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

Earl and Them play at 6 p.m. then Fenne Lily with Christian Lee Hutson start at 9 p.m. today; Randall Shreve's Fabulous Freddie Mercury starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

The Mountain Street Stage music series continues at at 2 p.m. Sunday with Duo Divinas in the event center at the Fayetteville Public Library. The concerts are free. faylib.org.

Banda La Nueva De Guanajuato performs at 8 p.m. June 9; Brick Fields with The Handshake Saints perform at 7 p.m. June 10 for the Railyard Live concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.