LR man arrested in assault, threat

A Little Rock man faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with a shootout at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to police reports.

Officers around 9:38 p.m. responded to a report of shots fired at the Auxora Arms apartments at 9101 Auxor Road and spoke with Taris Randolph, 38, who was bleeding from a head wound, a incident report states.

Based on witness reports, police thought the wound might have been made when a bullet grazed Randolph's head, but they determined it came from blunt force trauma, likely a blow struck using a gun.

While Randolph was being treated at UAMS Medical Center, officers determined several apartments had been struck by gunfire and spoke to a woman who said Randolph came out of his apartment drunk and tried to start a fight with a group of men.

The men attacked Randolph, possibly hitting him with a gun, and Randolph went back into his apartment and came back with a gun, the witness said. He pointed it at her and insulted her, she said.

Shots were fired, but police had not yet been able to determine who fired them, the incident report states.

Randolph faces a felony aggravated assault count linked to the claim that he threatened the woman with a gun, reports state. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail Wednesday night but did not appear on the jail's online inmate roster Thursday.