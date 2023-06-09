Malys Entertainment Center rising in Conway





CONWAY -- The Maly Group, a firm that designs, constructs and manages its own developments, is building a new family entertainment center in Conway that will open before its bigger project -- at the old Wild River Country site in North Little Rock -- opens late next year.

"We're hoping for a completion and opening in mid- to late-August" of the Conway center, said Sheridan Browning, Maly's director of project development.

Malys Entertainment Center, at 1040 Maly Curve, will offer family entertainment -- an indoor amusement park of sorts with arcade games, independently run restaurants and bars, and other amusements like 24 bowling lanes (including eight set aside for parties and corporate events), an ax-throwing range and a two-story laser tag arena.