Missing Bella Vista man, 75, found alive Thursday in ravine

BELLA VISTA -- A 75-year-old man was found alive Thursday in a ravine, one day after he wandered away from his Bella Vista home, according to a city news release.

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for Garland "Mac" McAbee. He had been last seen at 4:30 p.m. that day in the Highlands area walking at Evanton Road and Glenwood Lane, Bella Vista police said.

A search started Wednesday and resumed at 7 a.m. Thursday. Bella Vista police were assisted by the Benton County sheriff's office, Benton County Search and Rescue, Crawford County Search and Rescue, Highfill police and the Quapaw Nation. The search was conducted on foot, in the air and in the water throughout the area surrounding McAbee's home, the release states.

A member of the Crawford County team found McAbee, who was then transported to a hospital.

Bella Vista police announced McAbee had been found in a Facebook post at 1:52 p.m. Police Chief James Graves said there was no evidence of foul play.