Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, a week before the hip-hop legend's birthday. The late rapper's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. She shed tears while describing her older brother's vision of being celebrated with a star. "From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame," said Sekyiwa Shakur, who took deep breaths between sentences to collect herself. The Walk of Fame said Shakur was selected for the honor in 2013, but the organization waited for his family and estate to select a date. Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. "Now we gather here today to unveil Tupac's star not only paying tribute to his contributions to the music industry, but also speaks volumes to the lasting impact he's had on this world," Sekyiwa Shakur said. "Today, we're not just honoring a star in the ground. But we're honoring the work and the passion that he's put into making his dreams come true." Tupac Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 from gunshot wounds at the age of 25. His career lasted only five years, but he sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the diamond-certified album "All Eyez on Me," which was packed with hits including "California Love (Remix)", "I Ain't Mad at Cha" and "How Do U Want It." He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

A lawyer for Prince Harry finished presenting his case against a newspaper publisher Thursday, quizzing a former tabloid reporter about information inserted into stories by then-editor Piers Morgan. Attorney David Sherborne grilled former Daily Mirror royal correspondent Jane Kerr, whose byline appears on several of the 33 articles cited by Harry as examples of unlawful intrusion. He suggested to Kerr that some of the information in her stories came from phone hacking. "It absolutely didn't," Kerr said with a touch of anger. "I've never intercepted a voicemail. I wouldn't even know how." She also denied knowing about lawbreaking by any freelance journalists or private investigators employed by the newspaper. Kerr acknowledged in a written statement that Morgan, who edited the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004, "would occasionally direct or inject information into a story" without her knowing the source. Asked by Sherborne about quotes in one story, she said: "I can't say for sure where I got them from, because I can't remember. It's possible Piers gave them to me." Morgan has denied knowing about phone hacking at the Mirror, and the company is contesting Harry's claims. Mirror Group has paid more than $125 million to settle hundreds of unlawful information-gathering claims, and printed an apology to phone hacking victims in 2015. Harry, who flew from his home in California to testify earlier in the week, was not at the High Court on Thursday.