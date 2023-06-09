Naturals lose fifth in a row

Cardinals 6, Naturals 5

Springfield scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth and held off a late Northwest Arkansas rally for the win over Naturals on Thursday evening at Hammons Field in Springfield.

Trailing 6-0, the Naturals scored five times in the top of the ninth and had the tying run on base with one out. John Rave's sacrifice fly pulled Northwest Arkansas one run, but Jorge Bonifacio struck out to end the game.

The Cardinals (26-28) have now won four in a row and handed the Naturals (20-34) their fifth consecutive loss.

Kenny Hernandez (6-2) tossed 6.1 scoreless innings to pick up the win for Springfield. He allowed five hits, struck out four and walked three.

Springfield scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to snap a scoreless tie.

Jacob Buchberger drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Springfield added a second on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Naturals starter Alec Marsh (3-3). Jose Alvarez chased Marsh with a two-run single to push the lead to 4-0.

Dillan Shrum contributed an RBI-double in the ninth. Northwest Arkansas also scored on a pair of passed balls and Tyler Tolbert's bases-loaded walk.