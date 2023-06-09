Summit is offering

grants to nonprofits

Summit Utilities Arkansas is offering a new charitable giving grant program for nonprofits that operate in the company's service territories.

The Summit Cares program is designed for organizations focusing on community vitality, human needs, education and environmental stewardship in 2023, a news release said.

"It's our honor to provide Summit Cares grant funding to these hard-working organizations that enhance the health and well-being of communities throughout our service area," Summit Chief Customer Experience Officer Fred Kirkwood said in the release.

Applications will be accepted through July 28 from not-for-profit organizations within Summit service areas in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texarkana, Texas.

Qualifying nonprofits will be selected for the program by a Summit employee-led review committee and grant recipients will be announced in August.

Summit Utilities Inc. is a natural gas utility company that operates in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and Maine and serves 625,000 customers along 23,400 miles of pipeline.

-- Cristina LaRue

30-year mortgage

rate dips to 6.71%

LOS ANGELES -- The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate eased back from a seven-month high this week, a welcome change for homebuyers navigating high borrowing costs and heightened competition for relatively few homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.71% from 6.79% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.23%.

The pullback follows three straight weekly increases, which pushed up the average rate to its highest level since early November, when it climbed to 7.08%.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, also fell this week, slipping to 6.07% from 6.18% last week. A year ago, it averaged 4.38%, Freddie Mac said.

High rates can limit how much house buyers can afford. They also discourage homeowners -- who bought their home or refinanced in recent years when rates on a 30-year mortgage were around 3% -- from selling.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index rises

to 811.45, up 3.61

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 811.45, up 3.61.

"Rising jobless claims released early in the day spurred equities higher led by the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors as investors gained increased conviction that recent hawkish actions by the Federal Reserve may slow the rate of inflation," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.