Nickelback sets Sept. 25 show at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena

Rock band Nickelback is adding 16 venues to its 2023 “Get Rollin’” Tour, with “special guests” Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, including a 6:30 p.m. show Sept. 25 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets, $40-$200 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household), go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday via ticketmaster.com and livenation.com. VIP packages include premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, a specially-designed Nickelback gift item and early entry into the venue. Visit vipnation.com.

The now-53-city tour is in support of “Get Rollin’,” Nickelback’s first album in five years, released Nov. 18, 2022.







