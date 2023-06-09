Sections
Nickelback sets Sept. 25 show at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:52 a.m.
Nickelback (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)Nickelback

Rock band Nickelback is adding 16 venues to its 2023 “Get Rollin’” Tour, with “special guests” Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, including a 6:30 p.m. show Sept. 25 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets, $40-$200 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household), go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday via ticketmaster.com and livenation.com. VIP packages include premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, a specially-designed Nickelback gift item and early entry into the venue. Visit vipnation.com.

The now-53-city tour is in support of “Get Rollin’,” Nickelback’s first album in five years, released Nov. 18, 2022. 



