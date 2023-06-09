NWA EDITORIAL | Small moves by big retailer means massive impacts

Hollywood has made fortunes off big screen interpretations of the so-called butterfly effect, drawing on the meteorologic work of Edward Lorenz. Pop culture has attempted to grasp Lorenz's notion that dynamic systems -- such as weather -- are highly sensitive to an initial set of conditions. A tiny change in any of those conditions, he suggested, can have massive impact on a future outcome.

One of his papers was given a titled, not by Lorenz, of "Does the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil set off a tornado in Texas?"

Movies like "Back to the Future," "Terminator," "Pulp Fiction" or "The Final Countdown" are among the countless films that make use of, or at least hint at, the idea that small behaviors can evolve into major events. Make a tiny change in the initial circumstance or decision-making and, bam!, a whole different story plays out.

When you're among the biggest companies in the world, there are no small behaviors.

Bentonville-based Walmart can never play the role of the butterfly. It's a behemoth. Indeed, it's role is more that of a major ecosystem in which a seemingly tiny decision today could have massive implications a day, six months, a year or a decade later.

With more than 10,500 stores in two dozen countries, imagine the impact if Walmart puts in place a policy that shaves an ounce of plastic off all of the product packaging in its stores. That sounds minuscule, but its collective impact would be a huge reduction in the use of plastic.

When the company says it's taking new steps to give customers options to make sustainable choices when they buy from a store or online, as it did recently, it gets and deserves attention.

The company ships hundreds of millions of packages every year. In the past, most of them were shipped in plastic mailers. The company now says customers can decide to receive their products in recyclable brown paper bag mailers. Does that sound like a small decision? The company estimates the change will eliminate more than 2,000 tons of plastic in its retailing ecosystem by the end of January.

Likewise, the company is developing new options for people who order food or merchandise online for pickup at a local store. Customers will be able to opt out of the single-use plastic bags the company uses. We can attest that pickup orders, because of the way the orders are fulfilled, often have one item or maybe two in a bag that has room for much more. It's a waste, and giving consumers a better, less wasteful and recyclable option is a big step that will help the environment.

Another innovation is new packaging technology within its order fulfillment network that will more or less right size cardboard boxes to what's being shipped, reducing consumption of cardboard and requiring less filler material by as much as 60%.

When Walmart talks of fulfilling orders from local stores when possible instead of more distant fulfillment centers, it may save a few miles of travel. But multiply that by the number of deliveries Walmart makes and it adds up to a serious reduction in emissions.

Because of its sheer size, Walmart has a serious responsibility to guard against wasteful and harm-inducing choices. That work is never finished, but these recent developments make a difference that matters.

Keep flapping those wings.