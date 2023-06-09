BASKETBALL

Block/charge rule changed

The NCAA is tweaking how block/charge calls are made in men's basketball. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rule changes on Thursday that require a defender to be in position to draw a charge at the time the offensive player plants a foot to go airborne for a shot. If the defender arrives after the player has planted a foot, officials have been instructed to call a block when there's contact. Defenders had to be in position to draw a charge before the offensive player went airborne under previous rules. NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee members made the proposal after NCAA members complained that too many charges were being called on those types of plays.

FOOTBALL

Broncos, Clark reach deal

The Denver Broncos have agreed to a one-year deal with former Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark following third-year pro Baron Browning's knee operation, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Browning underwent a procedure in recent weeks to repair a torn meniscus, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't publicly addressed the outside linebacker's health status and won't discuss Clark's contract until he signs. Browning is expected to be back for training camp next month. Clark, who turns 30 next week, was cut recently by the Chiefs in a cost-saving move. He's a ninth-year pro who had five sacks for the Super Bowl champs last year. He spent his first four seasons in Seattle, collecting 35 sacks and 72 quarterback hits.

MOTOR SPORTS

Concussion sidelines Gragson

Noah Gragson will miss Sunday's NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway with concussion-like symptoms from a crash last weekend outside St. Louis. Legacy Motor Club said Thursday that Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger will make his Cup debut as Gragson's replacement in the No. 42 Chevrolet. In 15 starts this season, Gragson earned a best finish of 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He is 32nd in points. Enfinger is the 2015 ARCA champion and a Truck Series regular. He has two wins this season, most recently last week at Gateway outside St. Louis. He's third in the Truck Series standings.

GOLF

Four tied at Toronto

Corey Conners shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, the first PGA Tour event since its announcement of a merger with Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf. Conners is seeking to become the tournament's first Canadian winner in 69 years. Also at 67 were Aaron Rai, Justin Lower and Chesson Hadley. Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 71 at Oakdale. Matt Fitzpatrick, who will seek to defend his U.S. Open title next week at Los Angeles Country Club, was one of nine players at 68. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth is at even-par 72 and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 73. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 2-over 74.

Feagles shoots a 59

Michael Feagles made a 25-foot birdie putt on his final hole to shoot a 12-under 59 on Thursday in the first round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greer, S.C., on the Korn Ferry Tour. It was the ninth sub-60 score in the history of the developmental tour and the second this year. Mac Meissner shot 59 in the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic in April. Feagles began his round on the back nine at Thornblade Club, turned in 6-under 30 and closed with five consecutive birdies. He finished with 12 birdies and six pars. "Never really had a chance to shoot 59. That was like my first, like, real chance. So I'm 1 for 1," the 25-year-old former Illinois player said.

BASEBALL

Yanks' lefty heads to IL

The Yankees placed Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left rotator cuff strain that will sideline the left-hander for at least two starts. The move is retroactive to Monday and Cortes will be shut down for at least 15 days. After Tuesday's game, Cortes said the shoulder has been bothering him between starts and more so after he pitched five innings May 30 in Seattle. Cortes is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts and has particularly struggled later in outings. Opponents are hitting .447 when facing him for the third time in a game. Last year, Cortes was an All-Star and went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts.