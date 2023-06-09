100 years ago

June 9, 1923

With approximately 20 per cent of the teachers' contracts for the year unsigned, the Little Rock schools face a possible loss of 75 of the city's experienced teachers, according to a list made public last night by R.C. Hall superintendent of schools. Today is the final day on which contracts for the 1923-24 term will be accepted by the School Board ... In accordance with the retrenchment policy announced early this spring by the School Board, salaries of all teachers for the coming year will be paid on a nine months' basis. This amounts to a cut of 10 per cent in the present salaries.

50 years ago

June 9, 1973

A $2 million shipment of nuclear fuel for Arkansas Power and Light Company's Nuclear One generating station near Russellville arrived at the site by commercial truck Thursday. This shipment was the first of several to bring in the $30 million worth of fuel that will be needed for initial fueling of the reactor for Unit One. Shipments are expected to be trucked in from the supplier, Babcock and Wilcox, Inc., of Lynchburg,Va., at the rate of one a week until all the fuel is "on site" in September. Fuel loading of the reactor core of Unit One is scheduled to begin in November. The first shipment consisted of 12 fuel assemblies. A fuel assembly, measuring 14 feet long, is made up of 208 fuel rods. Uranium oxide pellets are encapsulated in the vircaloy metal cover, comprising one fuel rod. It will take 177 such assembles to fill the reactor core.

25 years ago

June 9, 1998

City and state officials Monday were trying to determine the cause of a fish kill in a creek that flows through a Little Rock park. Officials of the Little Rock Parks Department, state Game and Fish Commission and state Pollution Control and Ecology Department were at War Memorial Park gathering evidence from Coleman Creek. "All we know at this point is there has been some kind of fish kill," said Jim Sick, the city's parks maintenance manager. It appeared that most of the dead fish were small bream, Sick said, although officials didn't yet have totals. The creek was still flowing freely, he added.

10 years ago

June 9, 2013

Arkansas' 10-year-old, publicly funded, online homeschool program for children in kindergarten through eighth grades is poised to grow to six times its current 500-pupil enrollment, making it the state's largest independently run charter school. Leaders of the Arkansas Virtual Academy are working this summer with prospective students and faculty candidates for the coming 2013-14 school year after Arkansas lawmakers in April increased the school's enrollment cap to 3,000 and freed the school to expand into the high school grades.