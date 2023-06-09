Pine Bluff Chick-fil-A construction commences near I-530

Sounds of progress were heard Tuesday morning off the busy highway at the southeast corner of Olive Street and Interstate 530 as heavy-duty machinery cleared trees to make way for the much anticipated Chick-fil-A restaurant.

With almost a year in the making, Pine Bluff city officials were happy to see the fruits of their labor. During Monday's regular meeting, City Council members unanimously approved a resolution for KJ Parker Construction Company Inc. to perform the necessary work to extend the sewer lines in that area.

Through the partnerships between Go Forward Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Community Development and Mayor Shirley Washington, Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley said they were able to bring the Chick-fil-A franchise to Pine Bluff.

According to the resolution, an agreement on the project to extend the sewer will be administered by the Wastewater Utility staff and will cost approximately $23,353.

Larry Matthews, the city's director of community development, said the project would move swiftly, 60 days at the most, due to the strict deadline in cooperation with the incoming business.

The area along Olive Street and U.S. 63 was rezoned from R-1, Residential to B-3, and Highway Commercial for the construction of a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the southeast corner of Olive Street and I-530, a request by Lisciotti Development Corp. of Leominster, Mass., that was approved by the city in February.

"For years and years, people asked why we didn't have a Chick-fil-A," said Watley.

According to Watley, the city in the past didn't have the resources or the incentives nor was the land in good condition. Watley said Go Forward helped get the land out of the floodplain.

"This area has been in the floodplain for a long time and that's why it was never developed," he said.

The vision for the area, according to Watley, is to bring in other major franchises right off the interstate like a Cracker Barrel or Tacos For Life with approximately 15 acres of potential future development.

According to Construction Journal, which provides access to thousands of verified conception, design, and bidding stage projects, the estimated value of the Chick-fil-A construction project is $5 million. The plan is to construct the 4,953-square foot national chain quick-serve restaurant with a drive-thru area beginning next month.

"This time of the year is perfect for construction," said Matthews, who doesn't expect any delays on the sewer line extension project.

The estimated opening for Chick-fil-A is November, according to officials.

Larry Reynolds, the Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning director who provides recommendations to the Pine Bluff Planning Commission, said in a previous interview that he had been in communication with the Lisciotti firm for more than a year when he recommended to the Planning and Zoning commissioners to approve the rezoning request earlier this year.

"If you look, everything along there, in 2017, 2018 and 2019, has been rezoned B-3. So this is just a continuation of what's been happening along there," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said utilities, including wastewater capabilities, have been improved in the area, and traffic volume along with commercial vehicle use has increased.

"We are excited about the progress in Pine Bluff," said Watley. "This would not have happened without the Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development, Mayor Shirley Washington, the City Council and Go Forward Pine Bluff working as one team to bring progress. We are building and moving forward and that's what is important."