Planners approve Greenland business park; plans show five 10,000-square-foot buildings

FAYETTEVILLE -- County planners on Thursday unanimously approved plans for a business park development near Greenland.

The Planning Board approved the conditional use permit for the project at its Feb. 23 meeting and the Quorum Court approved the conditional use permit on March 16.

According to information from the county's Planning Department, the Greenland Business Park is proposed for about 76 acres at 10175 Webb Way, east of Interstate 49.

The pre-large scale development plan presented for Phase I of the project on Thursday provides for five 10,000-square-foot buildings and 100 parking spaces. The project is also being reviewed by Greenland planning officials but the county's review and approval process is independent of the city.

According to the conditional use permit application, the business park could include as many as 34 new buildings with each being about 10,000 square feet. The permit application indicated the project would be designed for "light commercial" uses, which could include HVAC, electrical, drywall, flooring, cabinet shop and various other trades. The entire development could have as many as 204 employees.

According to the permit application, the proposed business park will continue a trend of the land shifting from agricultural to commercial use. The application said other commercial properties nearby include Pick-it Construction, Burton Pools & Spa and King Electric. The application states that the full project will be built in phases over several years.

A traffic report presented by the developer indicated the proposed business park would generate about 465 vehicle trips per day with a peak of 124 trips during the morning and 111 trips in the afternoon. The traffic report indicated the new development "would have negligible effects on the surrounding intersections and roadways during the weekday peak periods."

Also Thursday, the Planning Board approved a pre-large scale development plan for the Shop Solutions business on 3 acres at 221 Sonora Road east of Springdale.

The board approved the conditional use permit for the Shop Solutions project in November. The Quorum Court approved the permit on March 16 after neighbors appealed the Planning Board's decision.

Neighbors complained of additional traffic on Sonora Road, general incompatibility with allowing commercial space close to the residential subdivision, noise and visibility.

According to information from the Planning Department, the proposed development includes four 9,000-square-foot buildings with individual 1,500-square-foot rental units in each building. The plans provide for 53 parking spaces. The development would target small businesses and people needing larger office and storage options.