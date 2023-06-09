Rogers School Board approves Greenwell as new principal at Heritage High School





ROGERS -- The School Board hired Chip Greenwell as the next principal at Heritage High School, one of several personnel decisions the board approved during a special meeting Thursday, according to a School District news release.

Greenwell succeeds Jeff Wasem, who left Heritage to take the principal's post at Jones Elementary School in Bentonville. Heritage High had an enrollment of 2,080 students as of last fall.

Greenwell served as the principal at Lingle Middle School for the 2022-23 school year. He was the assistant principal at Rogers New Technology High School for four years before that, according to the release.

With Greenwell heading to Heritage, Assistant Principal Erik Sokol will move into an interim principal role at Lingle, according to the release. Sokol has worked in Lingle administration since 2021 and was an assistant principal at Heritage before that.

Jennifer Little is returning to the district to serve as principal at Garfield Elementary School. She replaces Stephen Bowman, who has accepted the principal's job at Lowell Elementary.

The School Board has decided to close Garfield Elementary after the 2023-24 school year.

Before retiring last year, Little was an educator for 30 years, all but three of which she spent in the Rogers district, according to the release. Little was as an assistant principal at Reagan Elementary School from 2019 to 2022.

In other moves, Sylvia Hernandez will be the assistant principal at Grimes Elementary School, Jason Oller will serve as assistant principal at Mathias Elementary School and Michelle Wright will be the director of elementary alternative education and flexible learning, according to information from the district.



