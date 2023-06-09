School mentor gets 14 years in sex case

HOT SPRINGS -- A former "residential mentor" at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts who was arrested last year after sexually assaulting a student at the school in 2021 was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty.

Julius Jemone Mays, 25, who lists a Fayetteville address, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault, punishable by up to 20 years, and was sentenced to 14 years, while an additional felony count of failure to appear was withdrawn.

Mays was also sentenced on Jan. 13 in Washington County to 15 years in prison with 25 years suspended on felonies that were committed while he was out on bond following his arrest in Hot Springs, Garland County deputy prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft said Wednesday, noting the sentences will run concurrently.

The Washington County charges included internet stalking of a child, distribution, possession or viewing of matter depicting child sex and indecent exposure, which occurred in June 2022 after he was released on April 9, 2022, on $3,500 bond following his arrest on April 6 on the sexual assault charge in Hot Springs.

Mays had failed to appear in Garland County Circuit Court for his Aug. 2 arraignment on the Hot Springs charge and a warrant was issued, but it was later determined he was in custody in Washington County, Bornhoft said, so he was later extradited back to Hot Springs where he pleaded innocent on Jan. 10 and was later set for Tuesday's disposition hearing.

At the time of his arrest on the Hot Springs charges, Mays listed no prior criminal history.

Donnie Sewell, public information specialist for the school, told The Sentinel-Record at the time of Mays' arrest that "Mr. Mays is no longer employed by ASMSA and we cannot discuss personnel matters as a policy."

According to the probable cause affidavit on the Hot Springs charge, on Aug. 19, 2021, during the evening hours, a male student, 16, at the school was on the second floor of student housing at 200 Whittington Ave., and walked past Mays' room.

Mays, 23 at the time, lived on campus as a "residential mentor," members of the school staff who live in the same housing and are responsible for a specific floor.

Mays called the student into his room and displayed a photo of male privates, asking the student "what he thought about it." Mays then reached toward the student's groin area, but the student told Mays "no" and left.

Mays later sent a message to the student again asking him what he thought about the photo and asking him to send a photo back. Later that evening, Mays confronted the student in a separate student dorm room while standing between the student and the exit into the common area/hallway of the second floor.

Mays asked to touch the student's buttocks, then stepped closer, reached around him and grabbed the student's buttocks over his clothing, telling him he "had a cute butt."

When the student tried to leave, Mays told him he "had to let him" put his hands down the student's pants to "get an actual feel." The student again told him no and left, the affidavit said.

The incident was reported via school staff members, who confronted Mays prior to notifying law enforcement. Mays left the school shortly thereafter. After further investigation by Hot Springs police, a warrant was issued for Mays' arrest.

According to the affidavit on the stalking charge, on or about June 28, in Washington County, Mays "knowingly used a computer online service, internet service, local internet bulletin board service, or other means of electronic communication to seduce, solicit, lure or entice" a person who was 15 years old or younger in an effort to arrange a meeting "for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse, sexually explicit conduct or deviate sexual activity."

Mays spoke to a 15-year-old over the internet and arranged to meet to engage in deviant sexual activity. Then Mays, being older than 20 years old, engaged in sexual intercourse with the individual.

According to the affidavit on the child pornography charge, on or about June 28, Mays possessed a photograph of a child "involved in sexually explicit conduct."