Tampa sweeps up after pitcher forced to wash off

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Minnesota's Bailey Ober retired all nine batters through three innings against the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Then the umpires had him wash his hands after a foreign substance inspection before taking the mound in the fourth and before the inning was done the 6-9 right-hander had lost his perfect game and lead as the Rays went on beat the slumping AL Central-leading Twins 4-2.

Randy Arozarena walked with two outs in the fourth. Luke Raley had an RBI triple and Harold Ramirez hit a two-run shot on back-to-back pitches off Ober to put the Rays up 3-1.

The start of the bottom of the fourth was delayed when Ober left the field to wash his hands.

"I had too much sweat on my hands, and I use the rosin when I'm out on the field, so he thought it was too much and told me just go back in there and wash my hands," Ober said.

"It got in my head a little bit that I didn't feel safe out there, like, you never know if he checks me again and he's a little ticked off that he can toss me. It was a little hard finishing out that game but even after that I got the first two guys out in that inning."

Ober (3-3) gave up 4 runs, 3 hits and 2 walks over 5 1/3 innings.

"It's a little frustrating," Ober added. "I'm not using anything out there [illegal] ... It's sweat and rosin, and I still get asked to wash my hands off."

Umpire crew chief Jeff Nelson said it was an issue of some residue and out of an abundance of caution directed Ober to wash it.

"We didn't observe anything that was sticky and suspicious," Nelson said. "It's better to make it a non-issue by cleaning it up."

Tampa Bay is 29-6 at home, has won six in a row overall and is 46-19 on the season.

BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 2 Brandon Belt had a tiebreaking RBI single, Jose Berrios (6-4) pitched six innings to win his third consecutive decision and Toronto beat Houston.

GUARDIANS 10, RED SOX 2 Jose Ramirez homered in his first three at-bats -- and from both sides of the plate -- to power Cleveland to a victory over Boston. Ramirez connected for a shot in the first inning off Matt Dermody (0-1), belted a two-run shot -- his 200th career home run -- in the third and added another blast in the sixth when the Guardians hit for the cycle, had eight consecutive hits and scored five times.

WHITE SOX 6-0, YANKEES 5-3 Randy Vasquez pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning for his first major league win, Billy McKinney hit his first home run with the Yankees and New York beat Chicago for a doubleheader split. Chicago extended its winning streak to a season-high five games with a victory in the opener, when Eloy Jimenez hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh off Michael King. Jake Burger had a two-run shot off Yankees starter Luis Severino before Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada also went deep against the right-hander.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 13, METS 10 (10) Ozzie Albies lined a three-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning and Atlanta rallied to beat New York for a three-game sweep. Orlando Arcia hit a tying home run off Mets closer David Robertson in the ninth.

DODGERS 6, REDS 0 Clayton Kershaw(8-4) pitched seven scoreless innings, Chris Taylor hit his 10th home run of the season and Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati.

GIANTS 6, ROCKIES 4 Brandon Crawford had a pinch-hit RBI double to spark a three-run ninth and San Francisco beat Colorado for the 11th consecutive time.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 6, BREWERS 3 Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to put Baltimore ahead for good and the Orioles rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Milwaukee.

PHILLIES 3, TIGERS 2 Zack Wheeler took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Kody Clemens came through with a game-ending single and Philadelphia rallied past Detroit.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) reacts after being hit by a pitch in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a single by David Peralta in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, center, reacts after a call is overturned that finds him safe at home plate on a single hit by David Peralta in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Los Angeles Dodgers' David Peralta (6) hits a two-run single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

