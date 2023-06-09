Three suspects sought in March slaying

TEXARKANA -- Police continue to seek three suspects in a fatal shooting at a March block party.

Christopher Tyler, Tamarion Tyron McCoy and Antonio Benard Taylor Jr. are wanted on first-degree murder charges, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

The men should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

"We are trying to keep this case fresh on people's minds," police spokesman Cpl. Les Munn said.

Michael Clark, 24, of Wake Village, Texas, died from a gunshot wound March 19 after being taking to a local hospital.

Earlier in the evening, Texarkana police were dispatched to the area of Pinehurst and Grove streets because of traffic congestion. Police estimated between 60 to 100 vehicles were lined up on the streets.

The shooting happened about an hour after officers went to the scene, police said.

A 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg during the gunfire. People at the scene were attempting to take the child to the hospital when they were in a wreck at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hazel Street.

Three other suspects -- Kolbe Hemphill, Daequan Williams and Kheuma Gilliam -- have already been arrested in the case.