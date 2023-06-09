UA offer excites in-state recruit





University of Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman extended four in-state scholarship offers on May 19 and Springdale junior Isaiah Sealy was thrilled to get his third offer.

"It's an amazing blessing to get an offer from Arkansas especially being from there and always wanting to go there," Sealy said. "It's just a major blessing."

Sealy, 6-7, 200 pounds, had offers from Ole Miss and Oral Roberts prior to the Hogs offering.

He was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All Arkansas Preps Underclassman team after averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocked shots per game.

Sealy visited Musselman and the Hogs prior to last season.

"I like the way [Musselman] coaches," Sealy said. "I went to one of their practices and they practice real hard. That's what I like about them. I like how he pushes everybody. He's going to keep it 100 with you and he's not going to sugarcoat nothing and that's what I like in a coach. I don't like a coach that's going to lie to me or sugarcoat everything. Keep it 100 and make me better."

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 7 small forward and No. 28 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class. Sealy has been invited to the Nike Elite Top 100 camp, which started Thursday in St. Louis.

He said Mississippi State, Texas and Texas Tech are showing interest. Sealy said he's looking to make his way back to Fayetteville.

"Hopefully, I can visit Arkansas again this upcoming season," he said.

Playing for 16-under Kansas City-based MoKan Elite, Sealy is averaging 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 51.6 % from two-point range, 30.8% from beyond the three-point line and 74.1% from the free throw line.

Sealy has a solid frame and carries his 200 pounds well. He credits a former strength and conditioning coach for being able to be physical on the hardwood.

"He had me in the gym all the time and he told me keep going to the gym because it's going to help you a lot," Sealy said. "It's obviously, showing so shout-out to him."

Football prospects to visit

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman and staff are expected to welcome seven prospects to Fayetteville for the start of their official visits on Friday.

Five of the seven prospects are rated 4-star prospects by at least recruiting service while the other two prospects are 3-star recruits.

The 4-star prospects include massive offensive lineman Jac'Qawn McRoy, 6-8, 367, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, linebacker Jordan Burns, 6-2, 220, of Atlanta, (Ga.) Pace Academy, linebacker Brian Huff, 6-3, 225, of Valley View High School, running back Nate Palmer, 6-0, 190, of Decatur, Texas and defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, 6-3, 245, of Gainesville, (Fla.) F. W. Buchholz.

McRoy has visited Arkansas at least three times while Burns visited the Hogs in March.

Huff, who has visited Fayetteville four times, officially visited Central Florida last weekend and also plans to officially visit Missouri, Oklahoma State and UNLV.

Palmer will be making his second trip to Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville earlier this year. Jackson received an offer from the Hogs last week and quickly scheduled this weekend's visit.

Three-star prospects Decker DeGraaf, a 6-5, 230 tight end from Glendora, Calif., and athlete Ahkhari Johnson, 5-11, 180, of Texarkana, (Texas) Pleasant Grove are also planning to visit this weekend.

This weekend will be DeGraaf's first trip to Fayetteville while Johnson has visited at least once earlier in the spring.

