U.S. said to indict Trump

The Justice Department took the legally and politically momentous step of lodging federal criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, multiple people familiar with the matter said Thursday. The charges come after a lengthy investigation of his handling of classified documents that he took with him upon leaving office and into whether he obstructed the government's efforts to reclaim them.

The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Miami, is the first time in American history a former president has faced federal charges. It puts the nation in an extraordinary position, given Trump's status not only as a onetime chief executive but also as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to face President Joe Biden, whose administration will now be seeking to convict his potential rival.

Trump was charged with a total of seven counts, including willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements and an obstruction of justice conspiracy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump is expected to surrender himself to authorities in Miami on Tuesday, according to a person close to him and his own post on Truth Social.

The indictment, filed by the office of special counsel Jack Smith, came about two months after local prosecutors in New York filed more than 30 felony charges against Trump in a case connected to a hush money payment to a porn star in advance of the 2016 election.

Smith is also investigating Trump's wide-ranging efforts to retain power after his election loss in 2020, and how those efforts led to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Special counsels are appointed in cases in which the Justice Department perceives itself as having a conflict or where it's deemed to be in the public interest to have someone outside the government come in and take responsibility for a matter.

According to the Code of Federal Regulations, a special counsel must have "a reputation for integrity and impartial decisionmaking," as well as "an informed understanding of the criminal law and Department of Justice policies."

Prosecutors have said that Trump took roughly 300 classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, including some 100 that were seized by the FBI in August in a search of the home that underscored the gravity of the Justice Department's investigation.

Campaign aides had been bracing for the fallout since Trump's attorneys were notified that he was the target of the investigation, assuming it was not a matter of if charges would be brought, but when.

But it remains unclear what the immediate and long-term political consequences will be for Trump. His first indictment spurred millions of dollars in contributions from angry supporters and didn't damage Trump in the polls.

Trump has insisted that he was entitled to keep the classified documents when he left the White House, and has also claimed without evidence that he had declassified them.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

Public filings in the documents case have painted a picture of Trump repeatedly stonewalling efforts by both the National Archives and Records Administration and the Justice Department to retrieve the trove of hundreds of sensitive government records.

While the nature of a few of the documents found in Trump's possession is known -- he had held onto letters from North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un, for example -- it remains unclear what other classified materials were found at Mar-a-Lago and what national security damage his possession of them caused, if any.

Trump has repeatedly characterized the investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt, and in recent weeks his lawyers have sought to raise what they say are issues of prosecutorial misconduct.

Within 20 minutes of his announcement, Trump had begun fundraising off it for his 2024 presidential campaign. He declared his innocence in a video and repeated his familiar refrain that the investigation is a "witch hunt."

"I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump posted on social media site Truth Social. He claimed he was being treated unfairly. "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," he said in a screed that ended: "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"

The indictment reaches back to the end of Trump's term in January 2021, when the documents -- many of which were said to be in the White House residence -- were packed in boxes along with clothes, gifts, photos and other material, and shipped by the General Services Administration to Mar-a-Lago.

After lengthy efforts by the National Archives throughout much of 2021 to get Trump to turn over the material he had taken with him -- considered government property under the Presidential Records Act -- Trump turned over 15 boxes of material in January 2022. The boxes turned out to contain highly sensitive material with classified markings, prompting a Justice Department investigation.

FBI and Justice Department investigators issued a subpoena in May 2022 for classified documents that remained in Trump's possession. But after a Trump lawyer provided three dozen records and asserted that a diligent search of the property had been done, officials came to suspect even more documents remained. They obtained surveillance footage boxes of records being moved from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago.

The investigation had simmered for months before bursting into front-page news in August. That's when FBI agents served a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago and removed 33 boxes containing classified records, including top-secret documents stashed in a storage room and desk drawer and commingled with personal belongings. Some records were so sensitive that investigators needed upgraded security clearances to review them, the Justice Department has said.

Signs had mounted for weeks that an indictment was near, including a Monday meeting between Trump's lawyers and Justice Department officials. His lawyers had also recently been notified that he was the target of the investigation, the clearest sign yet that an indictment was looming.

Though the bulk of the investigative work had been handled in Washington, with a grand jury meeting there for months, it recently emerged that prosecutors were presenting evidence before a separate panel in Florida, where many of the alleged acts of obstruction scrutinized by prosecutors took place.

BIDEN, PENCE INVESTIGATIONS

The investigation into Trump had appeared complicated -- politically, if not legally -- by the discovery of documents with classified markings in the Delaware home and former Washington office of President Joe Biden, as well as in the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.

There is no indication either was aware of the existence of the records before they were found, and no evidence has so far emerged that Biden or Pence sought to conceal the discoveries. That's important because the Justice Department historically looks for willfulness in deciding whether to bring criminal charges.

A separate special counsel, Robert Hur, has been appointed to investigate how a much smaller number of classified documents were taken to Biden's home and office. But even if the Justice Department were to find Biden's case prosecutable on the evidence, its Office of Legal Counsel has concluded that a president is immune from prosecution during his time in office.

Trump has claimed that he should not be charged because Biden's conduct was worse, but to date the known evidence against the former president appears to dwarf the facts of the Biden case.

As for Pence, the Justice Department informed his legal team earlier this month that it would not be pursuing criminal charges against him over his handling of the documents.

But compared with Trump, there are key differences in the facts and legal issues surrounding Biden's and Pence's handling of documents, including that representatives for both men say the documents were returned as soon as they were found.

In contrast, investigators quickly zeroed in on whether Trump, who for four years as president expressed disdain for the FBI and Justice Department, had sought to obstruct the inquiry by refusing to turn over all the requested documents. The focus on obstruction was reminiscent of the special counsel investigation Trump faced as president, when prosecutors examined whether Trump illegally tried to thwart the Russia probe, including by firing his FBI director.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Feuer, Maggie Haberman, William K. Rashbaum and Benjamin Protess of The New York Times; by Meg Kinnard, Jill Colvin, Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press; and by Devlin Barrett, Perry Stein and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post.