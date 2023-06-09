Valley View’s Huff ready to visit Arkansas

In-state 4-star linebacker Brian Huff is expected to arrive in Fayetteville about mid-afternoon today for his official visit to Arkansas.

Huff, who officially visited Central Florida last weekend, explained why he’s making the trip to Arkansas.

“It’s in-state, they’re definitely one of the schools I can see myself playing at,” Huff said.

He mainly communicates with Coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams and assistant linebackers coach/senior defensive analyst Jake Trump while also in a group chat with the entire defensive staff.

“I want a good relaltionship with whatever school I go to I want to have a good relationship with the coaches I’ll be with so that plays a big role,” Huff said. “My relaltionship with the Arkansas coaching staff is pretty good. We have a big group chat we all text in there and they text me individually one-on-one and see how I’m doing. Checking up on me“

Huff, 6-3, 225 pounds, of Valley View High School has accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri, LSU, Mississippi State, Central Florida, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UNLV and other programs.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 12 linebacker and No. 155 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

He had 92 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 recovered fumbles, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups and 1 blocked field goal as a junior.

Huff plans to officially visit UNLV on June 16-18 and Missouri on June 23-25 while working on a date to visit Oklahoma State.

Prospects will be able to to take unlimited official visits starting on July 1. Huff said he also wants to officially visit Mississippi State and Houston.

“I think after all my OVs, I’ll make a decision but if not September 8th,” said Huff, who plans to graduate in December. “My birthday is the 10th but the 8th is on a Friday.”

His mother will accompany him to Fayetteville.

"She wants what’s best for me,” he said. “She wants me to go where I have the best opportunity.”