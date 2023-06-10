Arkansas’ youth camp full of enthusiasm and fun

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ youth football camp saw its biggest attendance since Sam Pittman arrived in Fayetteville, with more than 300 kids in 3rd-8th grades taking part Saturday.

Each position coach for the Razorbacks played a role and had the campers go through position drills while Pittman mingled with kids and parents.

For Razorbacks redshirt freshman tight end Hunter Talley, the camp was a full-circle moment. He attended in 2012 and caught passes from then-quarterback Tyler Wilson. The Siloam Springs product enjoyed interacting with the kids Saturday.

“It was a great experience to come out here when I was a kid to be around all the players, so I’m trying to come out here and spend some time with the kids,” said Talley, who was signing autographs. “It’s really a blessing to be in this position and give back to the community a little bit.”

The attention span of the campers brought some challenges for the Arkansas coaches.

“When you’re dealing with young kids, it makes you pay attention to detail because they have their own idea of what you’re saying,” Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith said. “You have to be real detailed and scripted with what you want from them.”

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos overheard a camper tell his friend that his love life would suffer if he dropped a pass.

“He said, ‘If you miss one, you’ll never get a girlfriend,’” Enos said. “They were putting pressure on one another. I thought we were suppose to be positive with these guys.”

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Cameron Ball was one of several Razorbacks players working the camp.

“They bring all the energy,” said Ball, who was bombarded with autograph requests. “A lot of them have a lot of athletic ability at a young age. You can tell they already know a little something about football.”

A camper apparently never comes off the field when he’s playing youth football.

“One of the young campers came up to me and I asked him what position he played. He said, ‘I play cornerback, defensive line, quarterback and wide receiver,’” assistant linebackers coach/senior defensive analyst Jake Trump said. “He’s going to be playing the whole game at every spot.”

Hali Jones of Little Rock made the trip to Fayetteville for the youth camp with her nine-year-old son for the third straight year.

“He loves getting to meet the players and he loves getting his picture made with Coach Pittman, but probably the funniest thing is he wants to be the very first on the field, very first on time,” Jones said.

Her son’s participation in the camp inspired five other campers from Pulaski Academy to attend this year’s event.

“We’re trying to represent at camp with PA because Pulaski Academy has a reputation. We like to win, so we want to get them here and prepared to play ball at PA,” Jones said.

Campers usually end the Youth Camp by running out of the locker room at Reynolds Razorback Stadium with the fight song blaring through the speakers.

Because of rain and wanting to protect the grass in the stadium, the campers ran from the locker room at the indoor practice field to the Hog on the field with parents lined up on the hash marks to end the day.

A camper got a bit too casual this morning when addressing Coach Pittman.

“This morning Coach Pittman walked in and this kid said, ‘Hey, Sam,’” senior director of football operations Patrick Doherty said. “Coach was very nice about it but said, ‘Hey, it’s Coach. When you get a little older you can call me Sam.’”