Auto defects office director quits

DETROIT -- The head of the U.S. government's office that investigates automobile safety problems has resigned from his post just days after the release of an audit criticizing how the office was managed.

Stephen Ridella stepped down as director of the Office of Defects Investigation at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on June 3, Veronica Morales, an agency spokeswoman, confirmed this week.

Ridella, who started at the agency in 2006 after a long career in the auto industry, wrote in a LinkedIn posting that he has taken a new job as director of safety planning and regulatory reporting at Zoox, an autonomous vehicle company owned by Amazon.com Inc. He declined further comment when reached Thursday by The Associated Press.

On June 1, the inspector general for the Department of Transportation, which includes the safety agency, released an audit saying the defects investigation office is slow to investigate safety problems, limiting its ability to respond quickly to severe risks to automobile safety. Auditors found that the defects office often missed its own goals for speedier investigations, it doesn't have clear requirements for documenting investigations, and it failed to adequately supervise investigators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said last week that it already has finished most of the improvements recommended by the inspector general.

Ridella was in charge of the defects office as it began trying to force ARC Automotive Inc. of Tennessee to recall 67 million air bag inflators that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. The safety agency says the inflators have caused two deaths in the U.S. and Canada and injured seven others. The agency sent a recall request letter to ARC in April after an investigation that was started eight years ago.

The Office of Defects Investigation began investigating ARC's inflators in 2015, but it took nearly eight years for the agency to seek the recall. In 2021, a 40-year-old mother of 10 was killed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after an ARC inflator exploded in a relatively minor crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made a tentative determination that ARC's inflators are defective, and it has ordered the company to say whether it expects more inflators to rupture. ARC has until June 14 to respond. The next step in the process would be for NHTSA to hold a public hearing, and then possibly take the company to court to get a recall order.

ARC maintains that no safety defect exists and that the safety agency demand is based on a hypothesis rather than technical conclusions.

In his LinkedIn posting, Ridella wrote that he's thrilled to join Zoox as it develops a robotaxi. "Safety has been the focus of my entire career, and I am excited to continue this journey with my new team at Zoox," he wrote.

Zoox is under investigation by the safety agency. In March, the defects office began looking into the company's 2022 certification that its vehicle met federal safety standards for motor vehicles. The agency said at the time that it would look into whether Zoox used its own test procedures to determine that certain federal standards weren't applicable because of the robotaxi's unique configuration.

Ridella's departure creates another vacancy in top leadership at the agency, which has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator, its top position, since Steven Cliff left last September to run the California Air Resources Board, which regulates pollution. Last month, President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination of Ann Carlson, the agency's chief counsel, to be the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration administrator.

The agency doesn't have an integrated computer system for its investigations, and doesn't consistently follow its own procedures for making safety problems a high priority, the audit found.

It also found that the office doesn't always record key documentation in its investigative files. In 22 of 24 investigations in 2018 and 2019, files were missing documentation, the audit found.