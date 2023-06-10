OPINION | MIKE MASTERSON: Back on the outside





A few months back, a 71-year-old Michigan man was released from a life sentence without parole after serving decades in prison for a 1990 double murder he didn't commit.

Thus continued the constant drumbeat of wrongfully convicted people across America set free after being locked for years behind bars. I gotta wonder how the overzealous prosecutors, judges and jurors responsible for such travesties feel about themselves when they learn what they did to an innocent person.

Gosh knows there are way too many of these cases.

Jeff Titus was released from prison in February after a judge overturned his convictions under an agreement between the state attorney general's office and the Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan. More recent news accounts reported Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting announced, after a three-month review of the case, that Titus will not face a new trial following nearly 21 years in prison in the deaths of two Michigan deer hunters.

Titus has since sued the state of Michigan for just over $1 million for his wrongful incarceration. Many would wonder why so little.

The hunters were slain in 1990 not far from Titus' rural property. Titus initially was cleared as a suspect after Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies Roy Ballett and Bruce Wiersema verified with witnesses that Titus had been hunting more than 20 miles away when the murders occurred.

Nonetheless, murder charges were filed against him 11 years later, after Titus' key witnesses developed memory issues and dementia and a new team of sheriff's office investigators chose to reopen the case.

No physical evidence against Titus was offered at trial where the prosecution portrayed him as a hothead with a strong distaste for trespassers (so that's reason enough for a murder conviction in the eyes of a Michigan jury?).

His attorney didn't interview the deputies whose investigation had cleared him years earlier.

In announcing that Titus wouldn't be retried, Getting told the media, "This is the right thing to do." Titus, who was at that ceremony, reiterated he was "truly innocent."

"You can put me on the rack, the truth serum, whatever," said Titus." I did not do it. ... I did not shoot those people."

How refreshing to see a prosecutor care more for doing the right thing than trying to save face or boost a conviction record. Although this had not been Getting's case originally, he recognized truth and acted honorably on it.

The original prosecutor inexplicably failed to share critical information about another viable suspect at the time, a confessed serial killer named Thomas Dillon of Magnolia, Ohio, whose name appeared in the investigative files.

The two deputies who originally investigated the murders and discovered Titus' alibi reached out to the Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan's Law School to share their beliefs in his innocence.

During their inquiry, a file from the original trial was discovered at the sheriff''s office that the sheriff had never offered to the defense attorney.That inexcusable act by any sheriff is a crime in itself.

The document became critical because its pages contained references to Dillon who died in prison in 2011 after pleading guilty to murdering five hunters and fishermen, as well as a jogger. Plus, he was seen by witnesses in the vicinity of the murders for which Titus was convicted, behind the wheel of a vehicle he'd driven into a ditch.

Jacinda Davis at the Investigative Discovery cable channel became involved in the case, as did Susan Simpson through the podcast "Undisclosed," which aired facts in the case and raised Dillon's name as it appeared in the sheriff's office file.

The Michigan Innocence Clinic is the first in the country not to rely on DNA evidence; since 2012 when the clinic took on Titus' case, Michigan Law School's innovative group involved 36 students and others in pursuing various aspects of his innocence.

Innocence Clinic took all the newly gathered information to the Michigan attorney general's Conviction Integrity Unit, which also investigated the case for several years before deciding to stipulate to unconditional habeas relief on the grounds that evidence favorable to Titus' defense had been withheld from his legal team.

The Innocence Clinic says it has freed 40 wrongfully convicted men and women since its 2009 inception. That's not to mention similar noble efforts and results by established groups such as the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University's Law School and the Innocence Project of New York.

It's always impressive and inspirational to see dedicated and determined people unite in a movement to secure justice for victims of injustice.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

God Nod to share?

Got a beyond-coincidence "God Nod" event in your life to share? I'm always interested.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.



