Boston hangs on, hands Cole first defeat of season

NEW YORK -- Fans had waited more than two months for the first Yankees-Red Sox game of the year. It did not disappoint, at least for Boston.

With the Red Sox clinging to a one-run lead with two on and two outs in the ninth inning, Anthony Volpe came to the plate and drove a full-count slider from Kenley Jansen deep down the left-field line.

"I knew it was hooking. I just wanted it to hit the pole or something," said the rookie, playing for the first time in the rivalry following years of watching from the stands.

After the ball landed about 10 feet foul, Volpe popped up the next pitch to shortstop and Boston earned a 3-2 win over New York on Friday night in the first of 13 meetings this season.

From 2001 through last year, there were 18 or 19 matchups annually under the unbalanced schedule. A crowd of 46,007 filled Yankee Stadium in the ballpark's sixth sellout this season.

"You can tell from the get-go. When I got out there at 6:30 for a 7 o'clock game, 7:10, you see the people up there in right field, way up there, there's people there, you know it's going to be fun," Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said. "It was loud."

Rafael Devers and Kike Hernandez homered, and Jansen got his 14th save in 17 chances after giving up two-out singles to Billy McKinney and Gleyber Torres.

Gerrit Cole (7-1) lost for the first time this season after going unbeaten in his first 13 starts.

Garrett Whitlock (3-2) allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- and 7 hits in 6 1/3 innings with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk.

GUARDIANS 10, ASTROS 9 (14) Will Brennan doubled home Tyler Freeman immediately after Freeman's RBI double in the 14th inning, and Cleveland outlasted Houston.

ORIOLES 3, ROYALS 2 Austin Hays homered on the first pitch thrown by Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch, Tyler Wells took a three-hitter into the seventh inning and Baltimore beat the struggling Royals. Gunnar Henderson had three hits, stole two bases and scored a run for the Orioles.

RAYS 8, RANGERS 3 Isaac Paredes homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs, Tyler Glasnow (1-0) got his first win in two years, and Tampa Bay beat Texas.

TWINS 3, BLUE JAYS 2 (10) Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and had a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th as Minnesota snapped a season-high five game losing streak by beating Toronto.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 3, NATIONALS 2 Orlando Arcia broke an eighth-inning tie with an infield single and Atlanta beat Washington.

CARDINALS 7, REDS 4 Rookie Jordan Walker homered and had a career-best three hits, Jordan Montgomery (3-7) pitched six scoreless innings and St. Louis beat Cincinnati.

PADRES 9, ROCKIES 6 Yu Darvish (5-4) pitched into the sixth inning to earn his 100th career win and was backed by five home runs as San Diego beat Colorado.

PIRATES 14, METS 7 Ke'Bryan Hayes tied career highs with five hits and four RBI and Pittsburgh routed mistake-prone New York. The Pirates jumped on Tylor Megill (5-4) early to send the reeling Mets to their seventh consecutive loss.

PHILLIES 5, DODGERS 4 Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Philadelphia got its season-high sixth consecutive win.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 5, BREWERS 2 Ramon Laureano hit a two-run triple, Jonah Bride also drove in a pair of runs and Oakland beat Milwaukee for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, TIGERS 6 Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll hit his first grand slam in a seven-run seventh inning for his second home run of the night and Arizona handed Detroit its seventh consecutive loss.

WHITE SOX 2, MARLINS 1 Luis Robert Jr. hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give Chicago a victory over Miami.