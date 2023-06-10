CAR TALK: Shops are entitled to charge you fairly





DEAR CAR TALK: Am I a chump? I went for my oil change and free inspection at my Honda place. My friendly service adviser came over to review the inspection results. I could see through the window into the shop area that my Civic was in pieces from the "inspection," and my wheels were lying on the shop floor.

My adviser recommended a tire rotation, and I agreed to pay for it. Then I started thinking -- the wheels were already off the car.

Were they not going to put them back on? Should I really have paid for something they were going to do anyway -- put my tires back on the car? Is there more to it than that? -- Craig

DEAR CRAIG: I'd say your Honda service guy is the chump for letting you see the car with its wheels off before selling you a tire rotation, Craig.

I think this is a legitimate charge but a case of poor timing. If you had agreed to a tire rotation up front, and then you saw them inspecting the brakes for free while the wheels were off, would you have complained? Or course not.

So, here's what happened in your case. The "free inspection" they give you is not a wholly humanitarian gesture. It's designed to let them see if there are other services you need.

The inspection could turn up an oil leak, worn out brake pads, bald tires, etc. Which they then can offer to fix for you. So, your inspection turned up nothing. That's good. It also suggests that these guys are honest. All they found is that your tires were due to be rotated.

Now, having already pulled the wheels off to check your brakes, if you were the mechanic, would you put the wheels back on and then ask if the customer wanted his tires rotated?

No. You'd say, why don't I wait and see if he wants a tire rotation before I put the wheels back on. So, he asked the service adviser, and the service adviser got your approval.

Now, I can see why that would annoy you. And to be honest, in our shop, if we had your wheels off for some other reason, we'd rotate the tires for free because it's no big deal. But shops aren't obligated to provide services for free. They're entitled to charge you fairly for their service and expertise.

So, I don't think you're a chump, Craig. But I do think your shop needs to work on its timing. Or install a one-way mirror between the shop floor and the waiting room.

DEAR CAR TALK: My mom loves your column in the newspaper and reads it all the time!

You answered a question from a reader who wanted the most comfortable possible seat for his wife without spending a fortune, and you suggested buying a used luxury car. The day my mom read that article, we went and found a certified used, 2020 Mercedes Benz E300 at our local dealer.

The car has 36,000 miles and has a factory/dealer warranty until November 2025 for free. I bought an extended warranty for two more years until November 2027 for $3,245. I also bought prepaid service for the 40,000, 50,000 and 60,000 services (or next three years whatever comes first) at a cost of $2,150. I was told the 50,000 and 60,000 services are more costly including spark plug replacement. We are low mileage drivers so I will be lucky if we reach between 50,000 and 60,000 miles by 2026.

I wanted to know if the extended warranty and prepaid services are good investments or not for a car of this age and miles as I can cancel both and get my money back. -- Andrew

DEAR ANDREW: Well, they're great investments for your mom, Andrew. She won't have to spend anything for the next three years. I think it's safe to say you've been written back into the will, my friend.

Let's start with the pre-paid service because that's easier to evaluate. Your dealer has pre-set prices for these services. So just ask to see the regular prices for each service -- as if you drove in off the street. Then compare the two. You should be getting a meaningful discount, because not only are you paying in advance, but you're also guaranteeing that the dealer will get your business.

My primary concern about the prepaid service is that your mom doesn't drive a lot. If they'll only provide those services when you reach those mileage intervals (rather than, say, once a year), you may never get what you're pre-paying for. Of those pre-paid services, the 60,000-mile service is by far the most expensive. And that's the one you're least likely to be able to claim. So, I'd consider going a la carte on the services unless there's no time limit on cashing them in.

The warranties are always more of a toss-up and depend as much on your own psychology as they do on the car. If you're the kind of person who will be stressed about a potential costly repair surprise (and Mercedes are expensive cars to repair), then a warranty buys you a certain peace of mind, and that has value.

You just want to be sure it's a good warranty. If what you bought is an extension of your factory warranty, provided by Mercedes, then you should be in good shape. If it's a third-party warranty, you'll want to find out more about what it does and doesn't cover.

Unless you love to read fine print, you might stop in and talk to the service manager at the dealership. Ask him what kinds of things this warranty doesn't cover, in his experience.

He's likely to be more familiar with the ins and outs of actually using the warranty than the salesman, whose job is to, what? Sell the warranty! But if it's a solid warranty, I think you've done a wonderful thing for your mom and bought her a nice car and freedom from worries. I just don't know how you're going to top this for Mother's Day 2024, Andrew. Is there a Bentley dealership nearby?

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



