‘Clyde’s’ at Arkansas Repertory Theatre is fullfilling, hilarious

If you aren't hungry as you leave the Arkansas Repertory Theatre after seeing "Clyde's," you haven't been paying attention.

Lynn Nottage's dark comedy about finding redemption through the concoction of the perfect sandwich is fulfilling -- but not filling -- and hilarious.

Four former felons find post-prison employment in the kitchen of a truck-stop cafe run by the imperious, impervious and abusive -- also formerly incarcerated -- eponymous Clyde (a superior turn by Little Rock's own Phyllis Yvonne Stickney). Their hopes of someday conquering their petty, sometimes pathetic daily grinds involve coming up with the perfect sandwich, something that they dream will lift the establishment to new culinary heights.

Jason (Brendan D. Hickey), Letitia (Alinca Hamilton) and Rafael (Alfredo Antillon) all have hard-luck tales to tell about how they ended up where they are and what life on the outside is now like; at the center of it all is mystical Montrellous, the head chef (Michael A. Shepperd).

The performances are superb throughout; they take place in Jean Kim's working-kitchen set that probably worked better on the Alabama Shakespeare Festival's smaller, thrust stage, where this production ran May 12-28; on the Rep's cavernous proscenium stage, it's larger than a truck-stop kitchen probably ought to be.

Director Josiah Davis nonetheless does wonderful work keeping things together, including a couple of marvellously choreographed sandwich-making ballets. I don't see a prop person credited in the program, but credit is due -- except for the handful of sandwiches that are actually consumed onstage, most of them are constructed with very realistic-looking latex meat, cheese and tomatoes (though with real bread and real lettuce).

Speaking of the program, it includes the recipes for each character's ultimate perfect sandwich. That should make audiences even hungrier.

The characters engage in some really strong, though not gratuitous, language -- salty enough to earn an "R" rating from the theater. And it runs about an hour and 40 minutes with no intermission -- so, er, go before you go.

"Clyde's" is onstage through June 25 at the Rep, 601 Main St. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 378-0405 or online at TheRep.org.