Crash kills woman near Greenwood





A woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Arkansas 10 near Greenwood, according to a preliminary fatality report from Greenwood police.

Betty Yarberro, 70, of Greenwood was travelling east on Arkansas 10 around 1:35 p.m. when the 2013 Toyota RAV4 she was driving left the road and hit a culvert, according to the report.

The SUV went airborne after the impact and Yarberro was thrown from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries, the report says.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.



