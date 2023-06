Marriages

Michael Bixier, 23, and Ashley Reynolds, 31, both of Sherwood.

Kenneth Lissak, 65, and Susan Hartstein, 58, both of Leander, Texas.

Kervin Dunhoo Sr., 52, and Karen Gordon, 55, both of Little Rock.

Erwin Avila Sanchez, 39, and Erin Perez-Soto, 38, both of Little Rock.

Kenneth Jarrett, 48, and Brandy Parker, 39, both of Jacksonville.

Logan Potter, 24, and Loren Mossalli, 24, both of Sherwood.

Kyle McDaniel, 41, and Elizabeth Eoff, 44, both of Little Rock.

Kayman Plummer, 24, of Sherwood and Rosette Gray, 23, of Valparaiso, Fla.

Michael Hagen, 32, and Kawanna Scibner, 40, both of Sherwood.

Demetrius Tyler, 45, and Chroma Clark, 43, both of Little Rock.

Mary Harrison, 30, and Perry Caviness, 31, both of Little Rock.

Stephen Stapler, 24, and Bailey Jones, 21, both of Sherwood.

Hunter Garcia, 22, and Rhea Jones, 19, both of Cabot.

Keyona Alexander, 28, and Markeela Kendrick, 24, both of Little Rock.

Robert Saadi, 33, of North Little Rock and Carissa Colclasure, 23 of Alexander.

David Allen, 35, and Farrah Sandquist, 46, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-2014. Jasmine Bird v. Raymond Bird.

23-2015. Keith Herd v. Fay Herd.

23-2016. Latonya Ticey-Gibson v. Timothy Gibson.

23-2017. Rhonda Perkins v. Michael Perkins.

23-2020 Jennifer Clem v. Mark Clem.

23-2022. Eleuteria Hernandez Landeros v. Erik Villamin Ek

23-2023. Treneice Baker v. Deandre Lewis.

23-2025. Linn Burns v. Jason Burns.

GRANTED

22-2343. Edna Reid v. Daniel Reid II.

23-395. Karla Delcid v. Migael Diaz.

23-434. Robert Jones Sr. v. Teria Jones.

23-587. Jasmine Combs v. Jordan Combs.

23-1638. Marcellas Ayers v. Amitra Crutchfield.