7-ON-7 FOOTBALL: Greenwood, Fayetteville share crown

ALMA -- Fayetteville and Greenwood won close semifinal games Friday afternoon and then agreed to share the Lumber One 7-on-7 Showcase trophy at Alma High School with lightning and impending storms in the area.

Greenwood defeated Bentonville 19-14 on a late touchdown, while Fayetteville also secured a 22-10 win over Springdale Har-Ber to cap a full day of tournament play.

"I hate that we didn't get to play Fayetteville because they bring out areas that we need to get better at as a football team," Greenwood coach Chris Young said. "It's also nice to walk away co-champions, so we'll take that."

Greenwood scored with less than a minute left to win its semifinal with sophomore quarterback Kane Archer completing 13 of 14 passes for 120 yards, taking the Bulldogs the necessary 40 yards on all three possessions.

"Kane was really good," Young said. "He was sharp. He really continued to get better throughout the day, and he protected the ball. He doesn't have to make all the plays, he just has to get the ball to the guys and let them do it. I thought he was fabulous today."

Archer completed all six passes on the opening possession, capping it with a 4-yard touchdown toss to Evan Reid, then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to running back Brayedan Davis and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Noah Chaser for the winner.

"People forget he's a sophomore," Young said. "He gets so much attention, and rightfully so, but he's still a sophomore and he's still learning the game, especially at this level."

Greenwood was undefeated in round-robin play, beating Southside, Harrison, Conway Christian and Bentonville West while allowing just two touchdown passes before beating Elkins 37-16 in the opening game of bracket play.

"Early on, I was really, really happy with our defense," Young said. "We've got a lot of guys returning and even though we don't spend a lot of time preparing for 7-on-7, we did this week. We spent about 15 minutes each day after we worked out and worked on defense."

Fayetteville was 6-0-1 on the day, tying Springdale Har-Ber 21-21 in round-robin play but beating Elkins, Mena and Van Buren before downing Green Forest 42-8 and scraping past Southside 18-16 in bracket play.

Sophomore quarterback Caden Kilpatrick guided the Bulldogs throughout the day in his first action since tearing his ACL last August and missing his entire freshman season.

"He didn't play his whole season and this is his first action back," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "I'm real happy with his performance. Obviously, he hasn't taken a whole lot of snaps due to the injury and where he was. I'm super proud of how these guys came out and performed."

Kilpatrick threw three touchdown passes against Har-Ber, completing 10 of 12 passes for 148 yards in four possessions.

"The big thing for him was coming out and gaining a further understanding of what we're asking him to do because he's been limited from the injury and everything he's been through," Dick said. "The way he came out here and performed and took us down the field was good for him and a big confidence boost. I'm proud of the way the guys rallied around him."

Ty Mattingly snared a 15-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead and Fayetteville's defense increased it to 8-0 with a defensive stop. Landon Lucke caught an 18-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead, and then Omar Murray secured the win with a 29-yard touchdown reception.

Fayetteville played without returning starter Drake Lindsey at quarterback and a limited receiving corps Friday due to other obligations.

"We have Lindsey, and then we have three other guys that normally start for us at receiver so it's really nice to see those guys that don't see a lot of reps that came in here," Dick said. "It's awesome to see them come out and compete and get a whole lot of snaps."

Even though they did not get to play against each other on Friday, Greenwood and Fayetteville annually play their benefit scrimmage game against each other in August.

Fayetteville will compete in four more team camps during the summer as well as the University of Arkansas 7-on-7 Tournament on June 14 and the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 at Shiloh Christian on July 13.

Greenwood will compete in the Cyclone 7-on-7 Tournament and a team camp at Russellville next week and then the State Line 7-on-7 Shootout at Siloam Springs on June 17.

Fayetteville's Trey Lisle (left) attempts to elude a Springdale Har-Ber defender after catching a pass, Friday, June 9, 2023, during the Lumber One 7-on-7 Showcase at Airedale Stadium in Alma. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







At a glance

High school 7-on-7 ournaments in the state:

June

10;Coach Butch Jones 7 on 7 at Arkansas State, Jonesbori

12;Panther 7 on 7 at Benton

14 Cyclone 7-on-7 at Russellville

14;Razorback 7 on 7 at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

17;State Line Shootout at Siloam Springs

21;Razorback 7 on 7 at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

July

13;Southwest Elite at Shiloh Christian, Springdale

13;Live Like Bryce 7 on 7 at Lake Hamilton, Pearcy

13;Yellowjacket 7 on 7 at Clinton

14;Air Raid at Harding Academy, Searcy

18;Mustang 7 on 7 at Perryville

19;Bulldog 7 on 7 at Waldron







