DEAR HELOISE: A number of years ago, I bought a couple of mini picture albums at the dollar store. I use them as themed holders for my recipes.

One holds all the ones I use for Christmas, another holds all my favorite sweet recipes, and another holds my favorite savory recipes and hints on making things. All of the covers are different. It sure saves time when I only have to grab one and all my favorites are right there.

-- Gram

DEAR HELOISE: Several years ago, I had the idea of creating folders on my cellphone, naming one "Products" and another "Business Cards." When I find a product I like, I will take a picture of it and the UPC. When I go to the store and want to know if they have a product, I will take out my smartphone and show the store employee. Many times, they will take out their store computer, scan the bar code and let me know if they have it in stock. The second folder is where I put pictures of business cards I receive.

My cellphone has an SD card that I can take out and copy all its contents onto my home computer. I have a lot of information on this 512-gigabyte SD card. It takes a while to finish copying the information, but it gives me peace of mind that I have a backup.

-- Doyle H.,

Houston

DEAR HELOISE: In response to the recommendation from Esther G., in Windsor, Conn., who uses a pair of regular, sturdy scissors to cut pizza, I have a better recommendation. I make my own pizzas and couldn't stand the roller-type pizza cutters. So, last Christmas, my hubby surprised me with a pair of Dreamfarm pizza scissors, and they work like magic! Just thought I'd pass along the suggestion!

-- Kathy Murphy,

San Clemente, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: A recent letter about women's clothing brought up several interesting points. The clothing industry is operating on the theory that rapid changes of fashion will sell more clothes. Cheap, foreign-made fashion clothing just adds to surplus volume clogging up landfills, or they are bailed up by thrift shops and sent overseas to poor countries. It adds to wasted resources. But, as a tall man of 89 years, I have complaints about men's clothing.

First, zippers on men's pants are too short to provide the assistance expected for the function designed. You should not have to tug your pants down and re-tuck your shirt in after. And a watch pocket, like the ones found on most jeans, would be handy on my other pants for my oval plastic coinpurse. Winter flannel pj's need a top button at the collar, like with shirts, so that you can snug them up in cold weather. I do not need a drafty plunging neckline to show off my cleavage. (I sewed them and added the extra button hole on mine.)

-- Harvey Versteeg,

Augusta, Maine

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com