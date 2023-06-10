Hogs fall short

The men's team title at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships went down to the final event with the 1,600-meter relay Friday night in Austin, Texas.

That was good for Florida and tough for the University of Arkansas.

The Gators won the relay in a collegiate record time of 2 minutes, 57.74 seconds to win the team title with 57 points at the University of Texas' Myers Stadium.

Arkansas, ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll coming into the meet, finished second in team standings to its SEC rival with 53 points after taking eighth in the 1,600 relay.

The Razorbacks' relay of sophomore Connor Washington, senior Ayden Owens-Delerme, junior Lance Lang and senior Christopher Bailey ran 3:03.66.

Arkansas led the team standings 53-47 going into the 1,600 relay and if the Gators won the race, the Razorbacks needed to finish third to win the team title outright or fourth to share it with Florida.

The Gators broke their own collegiate record of 2:57.76 they ran at the SEC Championships four weeks ago.

Stanford finished third in the team standings with 44 points and LSU was fourth with 43 to give the SEC three of the top four spots.

The Razorbacks, who won the NCAA Indoor team championship, were attempting to win their first NCAA Outdoor title since 2005.

Florida won its second consecutive NCAA Outdoor championship and sixth since 2012.

Arkansas had two individual winners Friday night with freshman Jaydon Hibbert in the triple jump and junior Phillip Lemonious in the 110-meter hurdles

Hibbert's winning jump came on his first attempt when he leapt 57 feet, 5 1/2 inches to set a stadium record, breaking the mark of 56-2 1/2 by TCU's Du Mapaya in 2019. He missed breaking Keith Connor's NCAA meet record of 57-7 3/4 set in 1982 by a centimeter.

Miami junior Russell Robinson took second in the triple jump at 55-7 -- more than two feet behind Hibbert.

Hibbert, who also won the NCAA Indoor title, set the collegiate record outdoors earlier this season at 58-7 1/2 at the SEC Championships.

Hibbert became the seventh Razorback to win the NCAA Outdoor triple jump title. The Razorbacks have a combined 12 triple jump titles outdoors, with Melvin Lister being the most recent in 2000 before Hibbert's victory.

Lemonious, who fell last year at the West Prelims and didn't make the NCAA Championships, won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.24 seconds.

Lemonious, who took third at the NCAA meet in 2021, edged Houston junior De'Vion Wilson, who was second in 13.26.

"I tried so hard," Lemonious said in an interview with ESPN. "Last year took a toll on me. Coming back this year was just very hard, battling injuries.

"I just had to trust in my coach [Arkansas assistant Doug Case]. He told me, 'This your championship, so go out there and win it.' That's what I did."

Lemonious became the first Razorback to win the 110 hurdles NCAA title since Omar McLeod in 2015.

Arkansas senior Roje Stona finished second in the discus with a throw of 215-0. He took the lead on his fourth attempt, but Arizona State senior Turner Washington won with a throw of 217-3 on his final attempt.

University of Arkansas-Little Rock senior Johnathan Jones cleared 7-1 to finish 10th in the high jump. Jones, from Little Rock Central, missed three attempts at 7-3. His personal-best clearance is 7-1 1/2.

Arkansas seniors Carey McLeod and Ryan Brown didn't score in the triple jump. McLeod, who won the long jump Wednesday night, was 11th in the triple jump (52-5 1/2) and Brown 12th (52-1 3/4).

Razorbacks sophomore Radford Mullings finished 16th in the discus with a 189-3 throw.

Arkansas State University senior Camryn Newton-Smith is 15th in the heptathlon through four events with 3,420 points. She had the third-best high jump (5-7 3/4).

Women's events will conclude tonight with No. 3 Arkansas led by Britton Wilson in the 400 and 400 hurdles, Ackera Nugent in the 100 hurdles and the Razorbacks' 1,600 relay team.