Happy Birthday: You'll be needed and called on, and you'll come out of it the hero you are, hands on your hips, cape flapping. Surprise challenges make you great. Don't worry, you'll also be lavished in love and treated to the excitements of those who recognize what you do in the world is truly remarkable.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Before the art arrives, a museum is just white walls and spotlights. You are similarly endowed now in your capacity to become a blank slate on which the art can happen. You'll attract it and bring it all together beautifully.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're so used to your inner voice that you tune it out. But when you get quiet and breathe, you'll hear your inner voice loud and clear. It might not be correct, but it's the start of a conversation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Because of your thriving imagination, you are thrilled by the potential in relationships and also disappointed when they don't meet your expectations. Both sides are part in parcel, gifts of your beautiful mind.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The trick to keeping the good energy bobbing along is to let go of the heaviness. Regret, expectation, and even ambition can be tones that weigh on you unnecessarily. This is a day for lightness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your mannerisms are your signature. Some you got from people around you, some from a deeper place inside you, and others are your own invention. All are charming to someone who witnesses you today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Someone will imitate you this week, and you will feel how this really is the purest form of flattery. It will make you want to be worthy of imitating and flattering.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Attraction is information. It tells you what your interests are and hints at a possible line of action. Your appetites and your curiosity are the most direct lines to your success. Listen to them today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). We don't see things how they are; we see them how we are. So, while the whole of reality is known to none, the clearest picture is known by those who recognize the limits of their perception and question everything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). One way to get ready for the social opportunities coming your way is to have a number of icebreakers and fun topics in our conversational bag. Try this on for size: What song describes your life right now?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A busy life feels reassuring on some levels, but it's the moments of peace that are most important to your mental health and general well-being. Indulge a few hours into whatever you do when you're not doing the whole "you thing."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Fairy tales count. What matters most about a story isn't how true it is but how it affects your health, wealth and wisdom. Seek inspiration, and anything that doesn't inspire you today, press delete.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are deeply connected to your feelings and have a natural talent for understanding others. Allow yourself to be guided by your intuition as you explore the avenues for personal and professional growth that will open to you today.