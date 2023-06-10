IN THE GARDEN: Lots of lichen won’t kill ginkgo tree, but it does suggest the tree’s dying





Q: The pictures are of a ginkgo tree that is completely covered with this fungus. It was also on our Encore azaleas and some older oak trees and other shrubs. We lost all our azaleas, some other shrubs and our two ginkgo trees this winter but the azaleas, and the ginkgos have been slowly dying for a few years. These plants and trees were about 13 years old. We have been told that this is a fungus and will not harm the trees or plants, but it is certainly taking over in our yard. Every plant that has it eventually dies. Any help as to what this is and how to treat it?

A: What you have on your trees is a lichen, a nondestructive organism that is composed of a fungus and an algae living in a symbiotic relationship. You do have an impressive array of lichens. Lichens themselves do not harm plants, but they can indicate that a plant is under stress. Plants that are declining generally have smaller and fewer leaves than normal, which allows more sunlight to reach the trunk and branches. Lichens take advantage of the increased light and become more abundant on the bark. When gardeners see this much lichen on a plant, they assume it is what is killing it. Unfortunately, the plant is declining, and the lichens are just using the bark as a place to sit and take advantage of the sunlight that they use to make their own food. Heavy lichen growth on a tree or shrub could indicate that the plant is distressed from disease, insects, environmental conditions or cultural problems. When a tree begins to decline, it is usually a slow process but hard to reverse. You need to investigate what is causing your plants to decline and solve that, not the lichen issue

Q: Love your column and need some advice. I'm interested in eliminating liriope that started as edging, then unfortunately did what gives liriope its bad reputation by refusing to respect boundaries. No surprise there. I'd like to eliminate this pest without using Roundup or a similar product. Do you think I can have any success if I cover it with either black or clear plastic during the hot summer months? I've also read that layers of cardboard might be effective. Again, I do enjoy reading your column each Saturday and, even though I'm not really a serious gardener, I have learned a great deal over the years. So, thank you for your help.

A: If your liriope is not playing well with others, I assume you have the running form versus the clumping form. Liriope spicata is aggressive and can take over. If it is planted apart from desirable vegetation, soil solarization will work. Cut your liriope back with a string trimmer, then saturate the site with water and cover with clear plastic, making sure you have a tight seal so air doesn't get in. Leave it covered for 6-8 weeks, then till the site and replant. If you are worried anything might be left you can re-cover after the tilling for another few weeks. Clear plastic is most effective in the hot summer, while black plastic can smother out weeds in the winter. I use cardboard under mulch to help with weed control all the time, but it would not be as effective as the plastic.

Q: Can I move my Christmas cactus outside? Also, when is it the right time to transplant iris bulbs?

A: You can move your Christmas cactus outside for the summer, but give it morning sun and afternoon shade, or filtered sunlight. These plants are native to Brazil, where they grow in trees in a rain forest under the canopy. Full sun would be too much for them. Iris bulbs can be divided and transplanted 6-8 weeks after they finished blooming -- usually late June through early August is ideal.

DEAR READERS: Although Arkansas gardeners have suffered many losses due to the harsh cold snap in December, some gardens are thriving. Thom Hall sent inspirational photos of his healthy daylilies, container plants, oakleaf hydrangeas and more. Thank you for sharing.

