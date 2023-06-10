John Robinson, animal control director in Escambia County, Fla., said the swine showed "zero interest" in cooperating, but officers managed to round up 600 pigs from an animal sanctuary after their owner cried for help when they proved to be prolific procreators, with the captives trucked off to farms and other new homes.

Chris Schindler of the Human Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C., said "it's natural for them to explore other areas" and it wasn't a real threat, but a young black bear gave folks a start as it wandered around sniffing garbage cans, so it was captured and relocated.

Michael Pierson of the Oceanic Society saw "those distinct dorsal fins poking out of the water" and "I screamed 'Orca!'" as an uncommonly large grouping, roughly two dozen killer whales, was spotted on a tour off the coast of San Francisco.

Stan Sells of Oklahoma City said "I just couldn't believe anyone would do that" after he found a swastika cut into the grass on the public right-of-way in front of his home, with the FBI citing free speech but local police looking into vandalism.

Mark Dreyfus, attorney general of Australia, said the government is planning legislation to ban swastikas and other Nazi symbols amid an increase in far-right activity, saying, "There's no place ... for spreading of hatred and violence."

Martin Kajberg of the Copenhagen, Denmark, police said his department is on the case after the climate activist group Tyre Extinguishers claimed responsibility for deflating the tires on 100 vehicles, having vowed, "We will make it impossible to own an SUV in the world's urban areas."

Hun Sen, prime minister of Cambodia, hailed the development as he presided over groundbreaking for the country's second expressway, an 84-mile Chinese project linking Phnom Penh to Vietnam.

Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, a Mexican national living in Georgia, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring to smuggle people from Mexico across the Canadian border into North Dakota, with a group having to be rescued because of cold and snow.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Twitter, offered no comment as the Los Angeles County district attorney's office abandoned the platform because of a barrage of homophobic and transphobic slurs "that left us deeply troubled" and were not removed even after being reported.