Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

'We weren't getting paid enough': How the new MiLB CBA is affecting Arkansas Travelers

by Jason Batacao, Jason Batacao | Today at 4:23 p.m.
Arkansas Travelers second baseman Connor Hoover throws out a baserunner during the top of the third inning of the Traveler’s 12-3 win on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. .(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Connor Hoover couldn’t help but feel the Major League Baseball Players Association cleared the base path.

“They covered everything,” Hoover said of the new, 238-page Minor League Baseball Collective Bargaining Agreement ratified and approved on March 31.

The five-year CBA provides pay increases, free in-season housing and other amenities. Nearly 5,500 minor league players decided to unionize under the MLBPA in 2022.

Hoover is a sixth-year first baseman who plays for the Arkansas Travelers, the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate. He started his career in the Arizona Complex League before working his way to Double-A — with some stints in Triple-A.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT