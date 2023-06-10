'We weren't getting paid enough': How the new MiLB CBA is affecting Arkansas Travelers

Connor Hoover couldn’t help but feel the Major League Baseball Players Association cleared the base path.

“They covered everything,” Hoover said of the new, 238-page Minor League Baseball Collective Bargaining Agreement ratified and approved on March 31.

The five-year CBA provides pay increases, free in-season housing and other amenities. Nearly 5,500 minor league players decided to unionize under the MLBPA in 2022.

Hoover is a sixth-year first baseman who plays for the Arkansas Travelers, the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate. He started his career in the Arizona Complex League before working his way to Double-A — with some stints in Triple-A.