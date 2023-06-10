Man striving to grow

The rocking chair stopped as I reached the top step. "I hear you're leaving soon," Uncle Bob said. "Anything I can do to help you?"

I told him yes, that I wanted to know what he thought about AIs.

"Well, don't know as I think too much at all about them. But everything created has its opposites, good and bad, and it's seemed to work so far."

"But are the AIs bad?"

"Some probably are or will be. Some good. Mankind has always been striving to stretch and grow and create like his creator."

"Well, what's tops? When's he going to stop?" I asked, wishing Uncle would get to the point.

"He'll likely never get there."

"So what or where is it, Uncle Bob?"

"Well, it's kind of a forgotten thing or place. It's called man's soul. It can't be seen or heard or touched. I've always thought of it as man's spirit and God's spirit mixing up to be a near-perfect man."

We sat and starred at each other. I smiled. He smiled.

"I'll see you tomorrow," I said, leaving Uncle Bob nodding.

JUDITH BAUM

North Little Rock