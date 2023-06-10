McGehee’s Tate passes EMT exam

Emily Tate, a student at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-McGehee, passed the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians basic exam on the first attempt May 25.

Tate, who graduated from McGehee High School this year, is now employed at Southern Paramedic Services Inc. at Stuttgart, according to a news release.

She is the first concurrent-credit student of the UAM-CTM Allied Health Department to sit for the NREMT exam since Manda Leftwich-Tharp, UAM-CTM director of EMT/Paramedic, began offering EMT classes to high school students.

Tate plans to continue her studies this fall at UAM-CTM to pursue a technical certificate in paramedic and an Associate of Science in general technology degree.

The EMT program for concurrent students is a one-academic-year program offered to Dumas, Lakeside and McGehee high school students. Students who complete the program earn eight college credit hours and a certificate of proficiency in emergency medical technician. They are then eligible to continue their course of study at UAM-CTM and earn a technical certificate in paramedic as well as an associate of science degree in general technology.

Emergency medical technicians provide out-of-hospital emergency medical care and transportation for critical and emergent patients who access the emergency medical services (EMS) system. These graduates have the basic knowledge and skills necessary to stabilize and safely transport patients ranging from non-emergency and routine medical transports to life-threatening emergencies, according to the news release.

The EMT program at UAM-CTM integrates classroom, laboratory and applied clinical practice following the National Emergency Medical Services Education Standards. The program works with local ambulance services and hospitals to provide medical and trauma training in prehospital settings, emergency departments and specialty rotations.

UAM-CTM is currently enrolling both concurrent students and high school graduates in the EMT program for the fall semester. Financial aid is available for high school graduates through the state of Arkansas for those completing the scholarship application at sams.adhe.edu.

Details: Jason Henry, (870) 460-2130 or Paisley Owyoung at (870) 460-2124.