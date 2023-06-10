Merit grants awarded to 71 graduates Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

Seventy-one members of Arkansas' high school class of 2023 are among more than 3,000 graduates nationally to receive National Merit Scholarships that are financed by the nation's universities and colleges.

A total of 153 higher education institutions -- 81 private and 72 public -- selected their scholarship winners from among the 2023 scholarship finalists who plan to attend their institutions. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

The Arkansas students, their high schools, the graduate's probable career field and the sponsoring higher education institution in the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley areas are listed below, alphabetically by their hometowns:

Bentonville

Kaitlin E. Deans: Bentonville High, biology, University of Alabama

Connor E. Helms: Life Way Christian School in Centerton, accounting, University of Tulsa

Alton J. Holscher: Bentonville High, physics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Brett J. Miller: Bentonville High, civil engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Farheen Palagiri: Haas Hall Academy at Bentonville, computer science, University of Texas at Dallas

Sriya V. Puvvada: Haas Hall Academy at Bentonville, biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Wyatt E. Rice: Bentonville High, public policy, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Stephen B. Roberts: Providence Classical Christian Academy in Rogers, neuroscience, Texas Christian University

Morgan L. Schaefer: Bentonville High, undecided, University of Missouri-Columbia

John S. Sooter: Homeschool, physics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Muskan S. Taori: Bentonville High, healthb care, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Cave Springs

Lola K. Sommer: Bentonville High, law, University of Kentucky, Lexington

Centerton

Eekshita T. Allipilli: Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville, health care, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Farah F. Khalil Ahamed: Bentonville West High, computer science, University of Texas at Dallas

Elkins

Eli James Wetzel: Springdale School of Innovation, computer science, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Fayetteville

Salvador Barraza-Del Barco: Fayetteville High, biology, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Leena Cashman: Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles

Karen A. Di: Fayetteville High, aerospace engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles

Kenja L. Dresel: Fayetteville High, business, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Benjamin B. Jacobus: Fayetteville High, biochemistry, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Sage D. Paschall: Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Taksh Y. Patel: Fayetteville High, physics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Jennifer C. Petrone: Fayetteville High, law, University of Southern California, Los Angeles

Cassidy J. Waide: Haas Hall Academy-Jones Center in Springdale, medicine, University of Texas at Dallas.

Fort Smith

Jackson G. Miller: Southside High, medicine, University of Tulsa

Zain J. Rana: Southside High, health care, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

David Rotaru: Southside High, surgical medicine, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Lilly M. Williams: Greenwood High; biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Lucas B. Wittig: Greenwood High, aerospace engineering, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater

Lowell

Ella J. Beeman: Rogers High, law, Abilene, Texas Christian University

Rogers

Taryn E. Harrison: Rogers High, chemical engineering, University of Tulsa

Springdale

Jacob A. Bodishbaugh: Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, computer science, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Christian Z. Crockett: Har-Ber High, aerospace engineering, Oklahoma State University in Stillwater

Maxwell S. McDonald: Har-Ber High, law, University of Alabama

James P. Myers: Har-Ber High, finance, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Mia Passantino: Ozark Catholic Academy in Springdale, civil engineering, University of Alabama

Evan C. Paull: Har-Ber High, aerospace engineering, Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Lauryn C. Peters: Har-Ber High; medicine, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Sohan S. Prabhudesai: Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, actuarial science, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Hannah A. Willroth: Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, industrial engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville



