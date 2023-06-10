Merit grants awarded to 71 graduates Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

Seventy-one members of Arkansas' high school class of 2023 are among more than 3,000 graduates nationally to receive National Merit Scholarships that are financed by the nation's universities and colleges.
A total of 153 higher education institutions -- 81 private and 72 public -- selected their scholarship winners from among the 2023 scholarship finalists who plan to attend their institutions. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.
The Arkansas students, their high schools, the graduate's probable career field and the sponsoring higher education institution in the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley areas are listed below, alphabetically by their hometowns:
Bentonville
Kaitlin E. Deans: Bentonville High, biology, University of Alabama
Connor E. Helms: Life Way Christian School in Centerton, accounting, University of Tulsa
Alton J. Holscher: Bentonville High, physics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Brett J. Miller: Bentonville High, civil engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Farheen Palagiri: Haas Hall Academy at Bentonville, computer science, University of Texas at Dallas
Sriya V. Puvvada: Haas Hall Academy at Bentonville, biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Wyatt E. Rice: Bentonville High, public policy, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Stephen B. Roberts: Providence Classical Christian Academy in Rogers, neuroscience, Texas Christian University
Morgan L. Schaefer: Bentonville High, undecided, University of Missouri-Columbia
John S. Sooter: Homeschool, physics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Muskan S. Taori: Bentonville High, healthb care, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Cave Springs
Lola K. Sommer: Bentonville High, law, University of Kentucky, Lexington
Centerton
Eekshita T. Allipilli: Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville, health care, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Farah F. Khalil Ahamed: Bentonville West High, computer science, University of Texas at Dallas
Elkins
Eli James Wetzel: Springdale School of Innovation, computer science, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Fayetteville
Salvador Barraza-Del Barco: Fayetteville High, biology, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Leena Cashman: Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles
Karen A. Di: Fayetteville High, aerospace engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles
Kenja L. Dresel: Fayetteville High, business, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Benjamin B. Jacobus: Fayetteville High, biochemistry, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Sage D. Paschall: Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Taksh Y. Patel: Fayetteville High, physics, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Jennifer C. Petrone: Fayetteville High, law, University of Southern California, Los Angeles
Cassidy J. Waide: Haas Hall Academy-Jones Center in Springdale, medicine, University of Texas at Dallas.
Fort Smith
Jackson G. Miller: Southside High, medicine, University of Tulsa
Zain J. Rana: Southside High, health care, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
David Rotaru: Southside High, surgical medicine, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Lilly M. Williams: Greenwood High; biomedical engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Lucas B. Wittig: Greenwood High, aerospace engineering, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater
Lowell
Ella J. Beeman: Rogers High, law, Abilene, Texas Christian University
Rogers
Taryn E. Harrison: Rogers High, chemical engineering, University of Tulsa
Springdale
Jacob A. Bodishbaugh: Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, computer science, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Christian Z. Crockett: Har-Ber High, aerospace engineering, Oklahoma State University in Stillwater
Maxwell S. McDonald: Har-Ber High, law, University of Alabama
James P. Myers: Har-Ber High, finance, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Mia Passantino: Ozark Catholic Academy in Springdale, civil engineering, University of Alabama
Evan C. Paull: Har-Ber High, aerospace engineering, Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.
Lauryn C. Peters: Har-Ber High; medicine, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Sohan S. Prabhudesai: Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, actuarial science, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Hannah A. Willroth: Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, industrial engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville